Longtime St. Johns, Hannah-Pamplico coach Drawdy dies

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Longtime St. Johns and Hannah-Pamplico High School coach, teacher and administrator Stanley Drawdy died Wednesday following a brief illness.

Born in Fairfield, California, Drawdy was a graduate of Francis Marion University. He went on to teach for 12 years in Darlington County, where he also coached football, softball and track, including at St. Johns.

From 1989 until 2006, Drawdy taught, coached and served as an administrator at Hannah-Pamplico. He was the Raiders football coach from 1989 through 2004 and guided the team to seven seasons of seven-plus wins – including a 13-1 campaign in 2000.

Drawdy also served as the Hannah-Pamplico athletic director, and was part of numerous state athletic committees including the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association, South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

He was also selected as a coach for the 1999 North-South all-star football game and the 2004 Shrine Bowl.

“The Board of Trustees and the administration, faculty, and staff of Florence County School District 2 are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Dr. Stan Drawdy,” the school district said in a statement. “Dr. Drawdy served over 30 years as an administrator, teacher, athletic director and coach in both Darlington County School District and Florence County School District 2.

“…Dr. Drawdy was a beloved educator, mentor, community leader and good friend to all. He mentored students and school and district leaders alike, and he will be greatly missed. We are deeply indebted to him for his many years of service and his sincere commitment to all Raiders.”

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Hannah-Pamplico gym, with the family greeting friends at the football stadium following the service.

Memorials can be made to the athletic department of Hannah-Pamplico High School, 2055 S. Pamplico Highway, 29583.