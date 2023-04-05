FLORENCE, S.C. – Already in one of hall of fame, Perry Stokes is set to be inducted into another.

The longtime Timmonsville High and current East Clarendon High coach was announced as one of the five members for the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association’s class of 2023.

Stokes will join Lynn Hicks (Wren), Eddie Hughes (Riverside), George Moss (J.L. Mann) and former Lake City coach Willie Lee Thomas (Holly Hill, Bowman, Lake City, Swansea, Lower Richland, Orangeburg-Wilkinson) at the awards dinner scheduled to be held July 23 at the Greenville Convention Center in conjunction with the annual SCACA all-sports clinic.

Stokes is already a member of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and this new honor adds to a legacy that spans four decades.

“It’s a great feeling,” Stokes said. “I’ve had a long career and to be rewarded with that particular hall of fame is quite an honor… Some of the names in that hall of fame are legends and so to be listed with them is quite a good feeling.”

Stokes’ resume would stack up with nearly anyone though. As a girls' basketball coach at Timmonsville, Johnsonville and East Clarendon, he holds an all-time record of 730-267 with a pair of state championships in 2002 and ‘12. He also led the Whirlwinds to state runner-up finishes in 2003, ’16 and ’18.

“Longevity’s a big part of it, but if you go back and look at the record, the consistency of the teams I’ve coached being able to win is probably what I’m most proud of,” Stokes said. “There weren’t too many lean years, but that goes to say you have to have some great players to win.

“But even the players that weren’t so great were able to buy in and were able to win a lot of ball games, mainly over the last 20 years.”

While basketball is what he is known for, Stokes was also coach of the Timmonsville baseball team which had sustained success as well.

The Whirlwinds went 421-215 under Stokes and earned state championships in 1990 and ’93 – part of a five-run run that saw Timmonsville play for the state title each season.

“I’d hate for that run to be forgotten,” Stokes said. “We won a lot of ballgames during that time and I think that may have been a big factor as well in being able to get this honor.”

He was also defensive coordinator on the football team as well under fellow hall of fame coach Bill Tate. Timmonsville went 293-108 during that span with state championships in 1992 and ’99.

“I coached with (Tate) for so many years, and to be along with him in that particular group is a great feeling,” Stokes said.

Thomas served as Lake City’s boys’ basketball coach and athletic director during his time with the Panthers. He arrived in 2003 and led LCHS to its first region title in 24 years the following season.

In 2009-10, he guided the Panthers to the 3A lower state championship before falling to Daniel in the state title game.