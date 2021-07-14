Lower Florence completes inaugural season with eye on improvements for '22

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray knew it wasn’t going to be an easy transition taking his Lower Florence squad from the Junior to the Senior American Legion baseball circuit.

After Tuesday’s season-ending 11-1 playoff loss to Camden in five innings, Gray now has a much better idea of what his squad has to work on to be competitive moving forward, he said.

“I knew coming in that we had a lot of work to do,” said Gray after a 0-18 campaign in 2021. “The good thing about this season … I got to see exactly what we need to work on, and where we need to improve and things we’ve got to get better at.

“I take that away from the season and now … the group’s just got to get together as a group and decide, ‘Hey, we’re going to put in the work and we’re going to improve on where we need to improve on.’”

Gray saw moments of that throughout the season, including Tuesday against Camden. After being no-hit on Monday, Lower Florence held its own against the 17ers through the first three innings before they pulled away to sweep the best of three series and advance to the second round.

