Lower Florence completes inaugural season with eye on improvements for '22
top story
LEGION BASEBALL

Lower Florence completes inaugural season with eye on improvements for '22

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray knew it wasn’t going to be an easy transition taking his Lower Florence squad from the Junior to the Senior American Legion baseball circuit.

After Tuesday’s season-ending 11-1 playoff loss to Camden in five innings, Gray now has a much better  idea of what his squad has to work on to be competitive moving forward, he said.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Lower Florence coach Kenny Gray talks about his team's 111-1 loss to Camden on Tuesday.

“I knew coming in that we had a lot of work to do,” said Gray after a 0-18 campaign in 2021. “The good thing about this season … I got to see exactly what we need to work on, and where we need to improve and things we’ve got to get better at.

“I take that away from the season and now … the group’s just got to get together as a group and decide, ‘Hey, we’re going to put in the work and we’re going to improve on where we need to improve on.’”

Gray saw moments of that throughout the season, including Tuesday against Camden. After being no-hit on Monday, Lower Florence held its own against the 17ers through the first three innings before they pulled away to sweep the best of three series and advance to the second round.

“Yesterday, we got out there and it kind of snowballed on us a little bit,” Gray said. “Today we were able to hang in there. Stone (Osborne) pitched well for the first three innings going into the fourth. I think he got tired, but he kept us close there.

“We’ve had some positives this summer. We’ve had games where we’ve held things close – we just weren’t able to pull it off in the end.”

Osborne allowed four runs, three earned, through three innings before Camden started to pull away in the fourth. A two-run homer by Ty Dooley was the big blow and an RBI double by Eddie Olmeda chased Osborne after 3 1/3 innings.

The 17ers plated four more runs in the fifth to help send everyone home early. Brandon Gibbs led the way with four hits and two RBI for Camden while Dooley and Will Morris each drove in a pair as well.

Olmeda had two hits while Morris and Jamari Harris each scored twice.

Lower Florence finished with two hits – the first coming on Jake Hardee’s one-out single in the first and the second on Nathan Gause’s two-out RBI single in the third.

But that was it against Camden starter Reed Goff who allowed just the one run with three strikeouts in four innings.

“We’ve had nights where our guys came out and were scrappy, so I’m proud of them for that and the effort they put forth,” Gray said. “It was a learning experience for everybody this summer, but the kids were always here and on time and always working to try and get better. So as long as we’ve got that attitude moving forward we’ll be fine.”

Tags

