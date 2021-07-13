Lower Florence's season ends with 11-1 loss to Camden

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lower Florence’s inaugural American Legion baseball season came to an end Tuesday as Camden Post 17 earned an 11-1 victory in five innings.

With the win, the 17ers (11-3) swept the best of three state playoff series 2-0 to advance to next week’s second round. Lower Florence finishes the year 0-18.

After being no-hit Monday, LF was within striking distance until late in the game Tuesday. Stone Osborne allowed four runs, three earned, through three innings pitched before Camden started to pull away in the fourth.

A two-run homer by Ty Dooley was the big blow and an RBI double by Eddie Olmeda chased Osborne after 3 1/3 innings.

The 17ers plated four more runs in the fifth to send everyone home early. Brandon Gibbs led the way with four hits and two RBI for Camden while Dooley and Will Morris each drove in a pair.

Olmeda had two hits while Morris and Jamari Harris each scored twice.

Lower Florence finished with two hits – the first coming on Jake Hardee’s one-out single in the first and the second on Nathan Gause’s two-out RBI single in the third.

But that was it against Camden starter Reed Goff, who allowed just the one run with three strikeouts in four innings.

