Lucas helps power FMU volleyball past Belmont Abbey

FLORENCE, S.C. – Middle blocker Caroline Lucas registered a career-high equaling 14 kills and a .379 hitting percentage to lead Francis Marion University to a 25-18, 27-25, 25-17 victory over Belmont Abbey College on Saturday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

With the win, Francis Marion (14-11, 9-7) clinches a home match in the upcoming conference tournament.

FMU will close out its regular season on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. road match at Chowan University.

The conference tournament will begin on Saturday, Nov. 5, at two different on-campus sites. In the East Division, Chowan will play Barton College at 2:30 in Francis Marion’s Smith University Center, with the winner then facing the Patriots at 5 p.m. The tournament quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be hosted by UNC Pembroke on Nov. 11-13.

FMU junior setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 38 assists, and in the process moved past former Patriot Melissa Hennessy (2003-05) and into fourth place on the program’s career assists list with 2,244. Both Lucas and Gillespie are products of Pickens High school.

Lexi Albright followed Lucas with her 10th double-double of the season: 10 kills, 10 digs, and two service aces. Lucas also recorded two blocks, while libero Katie Floyd led the way with 16 digs.

Katie Kemp and Kalee Peter each chipped in eight kills for the Patriots.

Jenna McCullough paced Belmont Abbey (6-26, 3-14) with 11 kills.

The first set featured 10 ties and four lead changes. Leading by a slim 19-18 margin, FMU ran off the final six points with Gillespie serving. Lucas accounted for three points with kills from her right arm.

The second set was also a tight affair, with eight deadlocks and three lead changes. Knotted at 25-25, the Patriots earned the win by way of a Crusader attacking error and a kill by Peter.

Francis Marion never trailed in the third set, and took firm control with a 9-3 spurt midway though.

Prior to Saturday’s first serve, FMU honored its lone senior on the 2022 roster, injured outside hitter Gracie Davis.