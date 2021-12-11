 Skip to main content
Mack, West Florence girls top Marion
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Mack, West Florence girls top Marion

  • Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. — Ahliah Mack scored a game-high 33 points to lead West Florence to a 70-46 win over Marion ion Saturday in girls' basketball action.

Teammate Zy'Breayziah Alexander added 15 points.

Marion' s Yazmir Atwood scored a team-high 15 points and Miracle Samuels added 10.

WEST FLORENCE (70)

Ahliah Mack 33, Mitchell 4, Gerald 2, Harrison 5, Perry 6, Mack 3. Zy'Breayziah Alexander 15, Scott 2.

MARION (46)

Yazmir Howard 15, Davis 8, Miracle Samuels 10, Washington 7, Williams 2, Timmons 4.

