Macon edges Florence as Flamingos fall to 0-2

MACON, Ga. − The Florence Flamingos fell to 0-2 on the season after dropping a 5-4 decision to Macon on Friday.

Florence is set to open Carolina Bank Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. in its first home game of the season.

After posting just two hits Thursday, the Flamingo bats came alive with 11 against the Bacon. However, Florence stranded 10 runners in the contest.

A number of those were left in scoring position, including the potential game-tying run at third in the top of the ninth. Francesco Barbieri, who had tripled earlier in the inning, was also tagged out before he score as well.

Former Johnsonville High and Post 1 standout Kody Hanna got Florence on the board in the fourth with an RBI single and Trey Harrison drove in another in the sixth.

Mason Staz drove in two in the eighth inning for one of his two base knocks of the evening. Harrison also had a pair while Logan Fink went 4 for 5 with three runs scored for the Flamingos.

Macon scored three runs across the sixth and seventh innings which proved to be the difference in the game.

Scott Updike took the loss on the mound for Florence as he went 5 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks.