Malloy, Yellow Jackets walk off against Tigers

ATLANTA – Justyn-Henry Malloy’s solo home run in the ninth inning lifted Georgia Tech to a 6-5 walk-off win over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-18 overall and 17-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 22-20 overall and 15-14 in ACC play.
The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the second inning, with the first two on John Anderson’s two-run homer. Bryce Teodosio led off the third inning with his sixth homer of the season. Georgia Tech build a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers scored a run in the fifth inning on James Parker’s groundout. In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Bryar Hawkins and Davis Sharpe plated a run, then Kier Meredith tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the eighth inning, J.D. Brock led off with a walk and scored on James Parker’s two-out double. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jake DeLeo ripped a single to score the tying run. Later in the inning, DeLeo tried to score on Austin Wilhite’s one-out single to right field, but Dylan Brewer threw him out at the plate.
After the first two batters were retired in the ninth inning, Malloy crushed a long home run to left field.
Chance Huff (1-0) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-5) suffered the loss.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
LATE FRIDAYGeorgia Tech 6
Clemson 1
ATLANTA – Brant Hurter pitched seven strong innings to lead Georgia Tech to a 6-1 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday night to snap the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak.
Hurter (4-4) earned the win by allowing just five hits, one run and no walks with eight strikeouts. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, six runs (three earned) and eight walks with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.
(4) Mississippi State 9
South Carolina 0
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 4 Mississippi State 9-0 on Friday at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks had three hits on the night on singles from Brennan Milone, Noah Myers and David Mendham. Brannon Jordan took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.