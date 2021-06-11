Manning rolls past Dalzell 11-1

From staff reports
DALZELL, S.C. — Keaton Wildes went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI to lead Manning to a 11-1 win over Dalzell in Senior Legion baseball action Friday night.
Teammate Joe Wilson went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
M;000;240;5—11;11;1
D;000;000;1—1;4;5
WP: Henry Durant (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 8 K). LP: Michael Love (4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Taylor June 1-4, RBI; Keaton Wildes 4-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Britton Morris 1-4, RBI; Joe Wilson 1-2, 3 RBI; Bryce Acord 2-2; Jarien Pickney 2-4, 2B.
