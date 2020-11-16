Marchbanks takes South Carolina 250 in thriller at FMS

All the while, multi-time Florence winner Averitt Lucas was making his way up the leaderboard. Following a caution on lap 86 for a spin by Amber Slagle, Lucas was able to get the advantage over Glenski on the restart to take the lead. The two continued to battle until lap 90 when they made contact entering turn one, causing both leaders to spin.

With Lucas and Glenski out of contention, Faulk became the leader, while Marchbanks was making his way up through the top five. Another spin by Lucas on lap 98 set up a two-lap run for the checkers. Marchbanks and Faulk touched entering turn one on the final lap giving Marchbanks the advantage he needed to take the win over Faulk, Chris Chapman, Boo Boo Dalton, and Rogers. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Gould, Ethan Johnson, William Cox, III, Anthony Miller and Wallace.

The Supertrucks also competed in a 100-lapper with Cody Kelley holding off veteran Strom Altman for the win.