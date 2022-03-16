Marion baseball wins home opener against Andrews 4-1

MARION, S.C. – Coach Robbie Drose and the Marion Swamp Foxes baseball team improved to 3-0 to start the season, winning their home-opener at Fox Field against Andrews 4-1 Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets took an early 1-0 by walking in a run in the top of the first inning.

Marion’s Ya’Veon “Ya-Ya” Brunson drove in the Swamp Foxes first run with a base hit double in the bottom of the second inning.

Starting pitcher Tre Johnson highlighted the bottom of the fourth inning catching an infield fly and tossing the baseball to first for a double-play. Johnson pitched fourth inning without allowing a hit and tossing four strike-outs.

Sheldon Anderson drew a walk to score the go-ahead run for Marion in the bottom of the inning. John Reed followed in the fifth inning to put the game away for Marion with an RBI triple and run scored batted-in by Jamorius Wilson for the final.

K.J. Hughes and Jakobe Sims ended the sixth and seventh innings with strike-outs and no hits allowed also.

Marion’s Reed went 1 for 3 with a triple and RBI while Brunson went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI of his own. Jamiere Legette went 2 for 3.

Marion opened the season with a pair of wins at Dillon in a double-header last week. Coach Drose calls it a long rebuilding process since he took on the job five years ago.

“We are trying to get Marion baseball back to the winning tradition we have had here in the past,” he said. “I played here under my coach and mentor Don Cribb, and coached against him when he was at Latta, and even though he is no longer a phone call away, the lessons and knowledge he taught and brought to Marion and Latta will continue to be a part of both programs.”

Drose said the team finished second to Latta last season in the region, reaching the playoffs and hope to build off that success.

“The key has always been to have our team in position to win the ballgame in the late innings and as long as we can keep it close late, I hope we can learn how to finish games this year and turn some of those late inning losses from last year into wins this year,” he said.

