Marion boys hold off rival Mullins 67-59

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion’s Jalik Lester scored a game-high 22 points while teammate Quay’Sheed Scott scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Swamp Foxes hold-off rival Mullins 67-59 Wednesday night.
Marion took a 32-25 lead into halftime and stretched their advantage to 10 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
Swamp Foxes coach Andy Bostick said he felt good about his team heading into the postseason.
“We still have a lot of learning to do,” he said. “It’s a very young team and we made a lot of mistakes down the stretch but I couldn’t be more proud of how they played tonight.”
Bostick said he feels his team is more confident and doing well.
Marion got a big lift from guard Gabriel Cusack, scoring eight of his 14 points in the first quarter along with nine points from Lester to give Marion an early 17-12 lead.
L.J. Sindab responded for Mullins with a steal and dunk followed by a three-point shot and fade-away jumper to tie the game then take the lead at the 5:44 mark in the second quarter. Deveon Reed’s seven points helped Marion retake command with an assist to Lester followed by an inside score and three-point shot of his own.
Sindab and Sy'Ree Livingston led Mullins with 14 points each while senior center Malachi Watson added 12 points. D.J. Sanders finished with eight points while Mizion Grooms added six points.
Despite Marion (9-9, 7-2) splitting road wins with their rival, it’s Mullins (8-6, 5-1) that finishes the regular season finale as region champions.
Auctioneers coach Eric Troy said he was proud of his team.
“With everything we had to go through this year that was the goal,” Troy said. “Starting off 1-5 and then winning the region makes me really proud of them.”
Troy said it feels good to have his players back and healthy heading to the playoffs.
“We didn’t have our full team until January 2022,” he said. “We definitely wanted home-court and not having to travel for the first two games.”
In girls action, Marion rolled to a 68-14 win over the Lady Auctioneers. The Lady Swamp Foxes started pulling away midway through the second quarter with a 22-4 run.
Yazmie Howard led the Lady Swamp Foxes with 16 points along with 10 points from Jadea Davis.
Nykera Lewis led Mullins with 10 points.