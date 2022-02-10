Marion boys hold off rival Mullins 67-59

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion’s Jalik Lester scored a game-high 22 points while teammate Quay’Sheed Scott scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Swamp Foxes hold-off rival Mullins 67-59 Wednesday night.

Marion took a 32-25 lead into halftime and stretched their advantage to 10 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Swamp Foxes coach Andy Bostick said he felt good about his team heading into the postseason.

“We still have a lot of learning to do,” he said. “It’s a very young team and we made a lot of mistakes down the stretch but I couldn’t be more proud of how they played tonight.”

Bostick said he feels his team is more confident and doing well.

Marion got a big lift from guard Gabriel Cusack, scoring eight of his 14 points in the first quarter along with nine points from Lester to give Marion an early 17-12 lead.