Marion drops season opener to Marlboro County 66-61

Marion guard Quay’Sheed Scott (2) drives to the hoop during the Swamp Foxes’ season opener against Marlboro County Monday night. Scott scored a game-high 22 points in a 66-61 loss to the Bulldogs.
Jamorious Wilson (20) scored 20 points inside the paint for Marion during Monday’s game against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
Marion’s Jalik Lester (23) passes the basketball during game action against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
The Marion High School cheerleaders lead the crowd during game action against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
Marlboro County’s Braylon Barfield finishes a slam-dunk during game action against Marion on Monday night. The Bulldogs won 66-61 on the road.
Marion’s Gabriel Cusack (10) shoots a jumper during game action against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
Marion’s Tahj Lathon (23) pulls up for a shot during game action against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
Marion coach Andy Bostick and his Swamp Foxes hit the court for their home opener against Marlboro County Monday night. The Swamp Foxes have a busy week with games at Hemingway Tuesday followed by a home game against Lake View Wednesday followed by a road game at Wilson Saturday.
Marion’s ROTC help open the basketball season at Marion High School on November 29, 2021.
The Marion Swamp Foxes get ready for game action against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
The Marion Swamp Foxes battle Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
Marion’s Quay’Sheed Scott (2) shoots a jumper during game action against Marlboro County on November 29, 2021.
The Marlboro County Bulldogs battle the Marion Swamp Foxes on November 29, 2021.
Marlboro County’s Nori Adams (23) celebrates a 66-61 win at Marion on November 29, 2021.
Staff Reports
MARION, S.C. – Coach Andy Bostic and the Marion Swamp Foxes opened the regular season at home against the Marlboro County Bulldogs Monday night.
Marlboro County held off Marion in a fast-paced game 66-61. The Bulldogs held a slim 25-24 lead at halftime and stretched their lead to nine points in the third quart.
Marlboro County’s Keyon Adams scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Quatrice Bruce and Nori Adams with 11 points each.
Marion’s Quay’Sheed Scott scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first three quarters. Teammate Jamorius Wilson added 20 points. Wilson pounded the paint in the final quarter with 12 points. Jalik Lester added 14 points for the Swamp Foxes.
Marion has a busy week with games at Hemingway Tuesday followed by a home game against Lake View Wednesday followed by a road game at Wilson Saturday.
Nori Adams 11, Quatrice Bostic 11, Braylon Barfield 10, Brown 8, Kamare Alford 10, Keyon Adams 13, Chalmers 2, Parvis 1.
Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Sheed Scott 22, Cusack 4, Jamorius Wilson 20, Gurley 1.
