Marion drops season opener to Marlboro County 66-61

MARION, S.C. – Coach Andy Bostic and the Marion Swamp Foxes opened the regular season at home against the Marlboro County Bulldogs Monday night.

Marlboro County held off Marion in a fast-paced game 66-61. The Bulldogs held a slim 25-24 lead at halftime and stretched their lead to nine points in the third quart.

Marlboro County’s Keyon Adams scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Quatrice Bruce and Nori Adams with 11 points each.

Marion’s Quay’Sheed Scott scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first three quarters. Teammate Jamorius Wilson added 20 points. Wilson pounded the paint in the final quarter with 12 points. Jalik Lester added 14 points for the Swamp Foxes.

Marion has a busy week with games at Hemingway Tuesday followed by a home game against Lake View Wednesday followed by a road game at Wilson Saturday.

MARLBORO COUNTY (66)

Nori Adams 11, Quatrice Bostic 11, Braylon Barfield 10, Brown 8, Kamare Alford 10, Keyon Adams 13, Chalmers 2, Parvis 1.

MARION (61)

Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Sheed Scott 22, Cusack 4, Jamorius Wilson 20, Gurley 1.

RECORD: MC 3-1. M 0-1.