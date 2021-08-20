Marion football holds off Carvers Bay 28-20

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Marion's Amir Thomas intercepted a Carvers Bay pass with 1:03 left at the Swamp Fox 16-yard line to preserve his team's 28-20 win over the Bears on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Marion's Gabriel Cusack rushed for 104 yards on 16 carriers with two touchdowns. His 24-yard jaunt snapped a tie at 14 with seven minutes left. Teammate Quay-Sheed Scott rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Marion improves to 1-0 and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. Carvers Bay, which reached last year's Class A lower-state semifinal, falls to 0-1 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.