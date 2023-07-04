MARION, S.C. — Fourth of July fireworks arrived early Tuesday with Marion Swamp Foxes senior safety Quay’Sheed Scott announcing his college decision.

The Region 8-2A Player of the Year verbally committed to play for the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Scott, heading into his fourth season as a starter, received offers from 18 different schools.

“When I went out there it was a great facility,” Scott said. “When I went to camp all of the coaching staff showed me love. The other schools weren’t bad. Kentucky just showed me something different when I went up there.”

Scott said he’s been dreaming about the process as he received more offers throughout the year.

“My dream came true,” he said. “It’s something I’ve wanted since a kid.”

Scott is a weapon for the Swamp Foxes at multiple positions on the field. He caught 33 passes last season, scoring 16 touchdowns and rushed for another six touchdowns and 563 yards. He also racked up 21 tackles and intercepted seven passes resulting in another three touchdowns while adding touchdowns on a punt and kickoff return as well.

“We’re coming back with the same mentality and hope to do better than last year,” Scott said. “We’ve been playing together since recreation and I feel like we’re going to do good this year.”

Ashley Williams said it was a proud moment to see her son announce his future plans in athletics and academics.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I just hope he keeps his head-on straight. Keep God first and stay humble. I know it’s far but it’s his decision and I’m with him 100 percent.”

It’s becoming a family affair. Scott’s cousin and teammate Tyshawn Sanders recently committed to the Appalachian State Mountaineers and his older cousin T.J. Sanders is a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

All three played together for the Swamp Foxes in the 2020 Class 2A state championship game.

“It’s great because we never knew that we would be at this moment now,” Williams said. “We have three playing NCAA Division-I football and I’m just excited.”

Williams said it takes a village to help.

“I was working full-time and even at one-point I was going to school full-time,” she said. “It takes all of us to do what we do here. I tell him you can do anything you can now. I got you to this point and now it’s time for you to carry yourself the rest of the way.”

Williams said Kentucky is getting a wonderful player that’s attentive.

“Kentucky makes us feel at home,” she said. “They call everyday and I feel he’s going to fit right in with them.”

Marion football coach Brian Hennecy called Scott one of the best players he’s ever coached.

“It’s an exciting time for us at Marion High School,” he said. “Anywhere we put him on the field he makes plays.”