Marion football star T.J. Sanders signs with USC

Crawford rushed for 2,088 yards and 23 touchdowns his final two seasons with the Swamp Foxes. He said he plans to play running back on the next level and possibly a little safety.

“It’s been a good long journey and I had fun with my boys,” Crawford said. “COVID-19 was bad but our coaches did their best to get us straight because we didn’t get much time to prepare. But coach got us right and we produced good on the season.”

State said Crawford told him he was going to run the team to state.

“He did and he put in years of hard-work,” State said.

Crawford is a two-sport star, playing varsity baseball since seventh grade.

Brandy Crawford said she attends all of her son’s games and was proud to see another accomplishment.

“I’m just so excited and so proud of him,” she said. “He always been talking about going to school to play football or baseball and it’s finally coming together.”

Bethea racked up more than 30 tackles for the Swamp Foxes on the season. He mulled his decision between Limestone College and Highland, deciding to join his teammate Crawford and the Scotties on a full scholarship.