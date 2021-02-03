Marion football star T.J. Sanders signs with USC

MARION, S.C. – Marion High School's football trio of defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, running back Qualiek Crawford and linebacker Ky’Heim Bethea made their college decisions official on National Signing Day Wednesday.
Sanders signs with Gamecocks
T.J. Sanders signed a letter of intent to play for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound recruit remains part of the school’s 2021 class under new coach Shane Beamer.
Marion coach Randall State said all three players were leaders on the team.
“It’s very awesome,” State said. “The guys have put in the work all four years and some had extra duties in several different sports so they deserve the opportunity to go display their talents elsewhere.”
State said Sanders made an immediate impact.
“He’s a stud,” State said. “He might get to play his first year and that’s what we’re hoping.”
Sanders along with his teammates were named to the Class 2A All-State football team. He was also selected to the Shrine Bowl.
“It’s amazing to be here with two of my brothers on-and-off the field,” Sanders said. “We all worked for this day and it’s finally here.”
Sanders and company helped the Swamp Foxes program reach the state final for the first time in 33 years.
“We all wanted that state championship but being there in the moment with all my guys was the best feeling ever,” Sanders said.
Now he joins a Power Five conference, highlighting a whirlwind process of becoming a heavily recruited NCAA Division-I football prospect.
“This experience is something kids could only dream of,” he said. “I worked hard and perfected my craft and now I’m here.”
Sanders’ mother Leticia Williams called it amazing watching her son handle the recruiting process.
“At first it was a shock,” she said. “Here it is now that it’s Signing Day. I’m just very excited for him and see what his future may hold.”
Sanders said he was confident his team would be successful since their days playing at the recreation department. Sanders was joined by his family all in Gamecocks gear to celebrate. The S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Top Five player suits up for the Swamp Foxes basketball team Friday night.
Crawford, Bethea sign with Highland CC
Crawford and Bethea signed with Highland Community College in Kansas. The Scotties football program get one of the top rushers and inside linebackers in the state that led their team to a 7-2 season.
Crawford rushed for 2,088 yards and 23 touchdowns his final two seasons with the Swamp Foxes. He said he plans to play running back on the next level and possibly a little safety.
“It’s been a good long journey and I had fun with my boys,” Crawford said. “COVID-19 was bad but our coaches did their best to get us straight because we didn’t get much time to prepare. But coach got us right and we produced good on the season.”
State said Crawford told him he was going to run the team to state.
“He did and he put in years of hard-work,” State said.
Crawford is a two-sport star, playing varsity baseball since seventh grade.
Brandy Crawford said she attends all of her son’s games and was proud to see another accomplishment.
“I’m just so excited and so proud of him,” she said. “He always been talking about going to school to play football or baseball and it’s finally coming together.”
Bethea racked up more than 30 tackles for the Swamp Foxes on the season. He mulled his decision between Limestone College and Highland, deciding to join his teammate Crawford and the Scotties on a full scholarship.
“I’ll be attending there because I can get my education and play football with tuition paid for and comeback for another opportunity,” Bethea said. “It feels amazing to play with him again and we’re going to do our thing.”
Bethea said it’s every kid’s dream to sign to a team to play college football and he plans to use his experience playing both defense and as a running back on offense to his advantage.
“He’s a quiet leader that will explode on the next level,” State said.
State said it feels great to wrap-up the season on a high-note.
“This is what it’s all about,” he said. “We’re a family and kids are getting in school and lives are being changed. This is what it’s all about.”
Marion Principal Daris Gore said she is excited for the students.
“Our kids get an opportunity to step to the next level and play football,” she said. “They have a lot of potential and we’ve have prepared them so they’re going to go out and do great things.”