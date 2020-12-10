 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion girls 2nd, East Clarendon girls 3rd in latest SCBCA rankings
0 comments
PREP BASKETBALL

Marion girls 2nd, East Clarendon girls 3rd in latest SCBCA rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketball logo
Rose, Regina

5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Ridge View

3. Mauldin

4.Blythewood

5. Spartanburg

6. Dutch Fork

7. Goose Creek

8. River Bluff

9. Byrnes

10. Carolina Forest

5A GIRLS

1. Clover

2. Sumter

3. TL Hanna

4. Summerville

5. Rock Hill

6. Ridge View

7. JL Mann

8. Lexington

9. Mauldin

10. Nation Ford

4A BOYS

1. AC Flora

2. Aiken

3. James Island

4. South Pointe

5. Richland Northeast

6. Greenville

7. Travelers Rest

8. Irmo

9. Hartsville

10. Lancaster

4A GIRLS

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. Greenville

5. Irmo

6. Myrtle Beach

7. Dreher

8. AC Flora

9. Travelers Rest

10. West Florence

3A BOYS

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Oceanside

4. Marlboro County

5. Camden

6. Southside

7. Georgetown

8. Wren

9. Chapman

10. Brookland Cayce

3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Southside

4. Lower Richland

5. Marlboro County

6. Wren

7. Camden

8. Daniel

9. Manning

10. Clinton

2A BOYS

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Christ Church

4. Greer Middle College

5. Wade Hampton

6. Burke

7. York Prep

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Legion Collegiate Academy

10. Marion

2A GIRLS

1. Christ Church

2. Marion

3. Saluda

4. Woodland

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Latta

7. Mullins

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Blacksburg

10. Chesnee

1A BOYS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Southside Christain

3. Great Falls

4. C.E.Murray

5. Military Magnet

6. Allendale-Fairfax

7. McCormick

8. Carvers Bay

9. Hunter Kinard Tyler

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. High Point Academy

3. East Clarendon

4. Estill

5. Whale Branch

6. Lake View

7. Denmark-Olar

8. Cross

9. Scott's Branch

10. Blackville-Hilda

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
South Florence unveils new weight room
High School

South Florence unveils new weight room

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of Shawn Armstrong’s first assignments as the new South Florence High School strength and conditioning coordinator might have been the most daunting – and rewarding.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert