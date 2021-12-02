Marion girls’ basketball using challenging schedule to sharpen skills

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball coach Crasten Davis said he hopes facing some tougher completion will help improve his team’s performance during the latter part of the season.
Marion opens the season with three games in five days along with another three games scheduled for next week. The Lady Swamp Foxes won their season opener on the road Tuesday night at Hemingway 37-31 but suffered a home loss to defending Region 5-A champion Lake View 63-23 Wednesday before a Saturday game at Wilson High School.
“One of the things is when you play a good team that likes to put pressure on you and play in your face is good for a young team to experience that,” Davis said. “Now we can watch film and learn from that.”
Marion’s grueling run of games on the 2021-22 season includes Dillon, West Florence, Trinity Collegiate, Lake View along with region rivals Latta and Mullins.
After winning a SCHSL Class 3A lower-state championship in just his first year that included a 28-game winning streak, Davis knows even after last year’s Region 7-2A title the team would have to experiences some tough losses.
“The non-region games are supposed to prepare you for the playoffs,” Davis said. “Now with a tough schedule it gets you ready for the region schedule and lower-state playoffs. By the time we get to region play we should be able to say we saw about everything from pressure to zone to man-to-man.”
Marion will be led by returning starting point guard Yazmie Howard. Despite missing last season due to a knee injury, Howard remains a senior key player with a passing game that gets other players involved. Fellow senior Destiny Allen returns as the team’s leading defender and go-to-scorer. Newcomer Miracle Samuels scored a team-high 13 points in the win at Hemingway. Eighth grader Maliyah Williams is a speedy guard making an immediate impact as a starter.
“It’s huge having seniors that have been on the other side of that score a lot of times,” he said. “But for them to continue to play and dive on that floor it means a lot because it could’ve been easy for us to pitch a tent and pack our stuff but we continue to fight and they continue to play hard and lead the younger girls. They help us continue to get better each game and each practice.”
Davis said he wants his team to improve and learn from mistakes during the course of the season.