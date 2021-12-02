Marion girls’ basketball using challenging schedule to sharpen skills

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball coach Crasten Davis said he hopes facing some tougher completion will help improve his team’s performance during the latter part of the season.

Marion opens the season with three games in five days along with another three games scheduled for next week. The Lady Swamp Foxes won their season opener on the road Tuesday night at Hemingway 37-31 but suffered a home loss to defending Region 5-A champion Lake View 63-23 Wednesday before a Saturday game at Wilson High School.

“One of the things is when you play a good team that likes to put pressure on you and play in your face is good for a young team to experience that,” Davis said. “Now we can watch film and learn from that.”

Marion’s grueling run of games on the 2021-22 season includes Dillon, West Florence, Trinity Collegiate, Lake View along with region rivals Latta and Mullins.

After winning a SCHSL Class 3A lower-state championship in just his first year that included a 28-game winning streak, Davis knows even after last year’s Region 7-2A title the team would have to experiences some tough losses.