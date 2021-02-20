Marion girls happy to play at home advancing to Class 2A second round

MARION, S.C. – Senior guard Mariah Moody scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half to help the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes defeat York Prep 63-20 in the first round of the of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Last season’s Class 3A runner-up, captured the region title by winning a pair of tournament road games at Latta and Kingstree. Moody she was happy for the opportunity to play one more game at home along with fellow seniors Kimmie Barnes and Tonaja Lester.
“It feels good knowing that we have been traveling on the road constantly,” Moody said. “It’s been hard but it’s good to be back home.”
Moody said she felt good about her team’s performance.
“Even though we’re limited players it was good to know everybody could step out and do what they needed to get this win,” she said.
The Lady Swamp Foxes forced plenty of turnovers in route to an 18-3 first quarter lead. A lay-up in transition from Ka'nyiah Davisat the 2:03 mark in the second quarter gave Marion an insurmountable 35-5 advantage.
Marion’s Destiny Allen highlighted the final quarter, pulling down two offensive rebounds, dribbling back out to clear space and driving the lane for a 54-14 score with 6:40 remaining.
Lady Swamp Foxes coach Crasten Davis said his team has been in playoff mode since competing in the region tournament.
“It always feel good to be able to be home and not have to travel and go through the travel preparations,” Davis said. “We also got to play in front of our fans even though its limited. We have such a good support system here in Marion and the community does a really good job supporting us.”
Davis said he loved his team’s defense.
“We score a lot off our defensive points and in transition,” Davis said. “If we keep that up then it will help our offense.”
Moody said defense has been the strength of the team.
“Without defense you can’t win ball-games so we have to pick that up as well,” she said. “In order to get back to where we started off from we just have to be disciplined, listen to the coach, hustle and do what we do best.”
Lester and Davis added eight points each for Marion along with six points from Banes.
Moody said it feels good to have another run at a state championship with Lester and Barnes, teammates she has had since elementary school.
“It feels good knowing that I got somebody by my side each and every day that wants the same-thing that I want,” Moody said