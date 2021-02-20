Marion girls happy to play at home advancing to Class 2A second round

“It always feel good to be able to be home and not have to travel and go through the travel preparations,” Davis said. “We also got to play in front of our fans even though its limited. We have such a good support system here in Marion and the community does a really good job supporting us.”

Davis said he loved his team’s defense.

“We score a lot off our defensive points and in transition,” Davis said. “If we keep that up then it will help our offense.”

Moody said defense has been the strength of the team.

“Without defense you can’t win ball-games so we have to pick that up as well,” she said. “In order to get back to where we started off from we just have to be disciplined, listen to the coach, hustle and do what we do best.”

Lester and Davis added eight points each for Marion along with six points from Banes.

Moody said it feels good to have another run at a state championship with Lester and Barnes, teammates she has had since elementary school.

“It feels good knowing that I got somebody by my side each and every day that wants the same-thing that I want,” Moody said

