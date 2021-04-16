Marion girls’ Lester announces college basketball decision

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes senior Tonaja Lester announced her college basketball decision in front of friends, family and teammates Friday. Lester signed a letter of intent to play for the Massasoit Community College Lady Bayhawks in Brockton, MA.

“It’s very exciting,” Lester said. “I’m happy and this is a passion that I’ve had for a longtime. I’m just glad this dream came true.”

The four-year starter played guard and forward, earning back-to-back All State honors and was recently the MVP for South in North-South All-Star Girls’ Game.

“It felt good to play in the all star game,” Lester said of her last high school game where she dropped 18 points. “At first I was nervous because there were a lot of girls there but I just had to play my game.”

Lester and the Lady Swamp Foxes won a pair of region championships along with a lower state title. She averaged 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists per game on the season.

Coach Crasten Davis said he was happy to celebrate a great day.