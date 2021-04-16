Marion girls’ Lester announces college basketball decision

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes senior Tonaja Lester announced her college basketball decision in front of friends, family and teammates Friday. Lester signed a letter of intent to play for the Massasoit Community College Lady Bayhawks in Brockton, MA.
“It’s very exciting,” Lester said. “I’m happy and this is a passion that I’ve had for a longtime. I’m just glad this dream came true.”
The four-year starter played guard and forward, earning back-to-back All State honors and was recently the MVP for South in North-South All-Star Girls’ Game.
“It felt good to play in the all star game,” Lester said of her last high school game where she dropped 18 points. “At first I was nervous because there were a lot of girls there but I just had to play my game.”
Lester and the Lady Swamp Foxes won a pair of region championships along with a lower state title. She averaged 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists per game on the season.
Coach Crasten Davis said he was happy to celebrate a great day.
“She was the cornerstone of what we did here,” Davis said. “She was our team captain and what she brought to the table was consistency. It’s not very often that young people can be as consistent in athletics and academics. I don’t recall her ever not having a positive attitude.”
Davis said Lester had the work ethic to lead the team. He called it a great experience coaching the squad.
Lester said she expects to play her role when she joins the Lady Bayhawks program.
“The coaching staff and the school are amazing,” Lester said. “When I made my visit, the school was everything.”
Lester said she enjoyed her experience playing for Marion. She improved her game by working with a trainer and her dad.
Marion principal Daris Gore said her students remained motivated and determined to play at their best level despite the COVID-19 protocols.
“We had a great basketball season and we’re glad to see the hardwork they have done has truly paid-off,” Gore said. “