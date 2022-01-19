Marion girls take aim at third straight region crown

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball Crasten Davis and his squad are taking aim a third consecutive region title and off to a 2-0 start with a 47-35 win over Lee Central at home Tuesday night.
“It was a tough win,” Davis said. “Lee Central is a good basketball team. They’re long and athletic and get after it. Anytime you get a win in the region you’re pleased.”
Davis said the tough nonconference schedule prepared his team for region.
“We continue to get better and we continue to fight,” he said. “We also continue to find out different things we can do well.”
Senior guard Destiny Allen has returned to the line-up to give Marion a big lift defensively as they swarmed to force turnovers to pull away in the fourth quarter. Jaeda Davis had her speed on display coming away with 10 steals in the game.
Marion’s Yazmie Howard remains on a hot-streak scoring a game-high 20 points and is averaging 25 points per game in region play, hitting nine treys in her last two games.
Lee Central’s Kiyonna Austin scored a team-high 15. Miracle Samuels added nine points for Marion.
“I look forward to the next game,” Crasten Davis said. “You want to be good on your first round of game and you want to be better in your second round of games and the playoffs you want to be at your best.”
In boys action, Coach Andy Bostick and the Swamp Foxes were down 14-3 to Lee Central in the opening quarter a trailed 24-18 at halftime but managed to climb back late in the final quarter for a 47-45 win.
Sophomore power forward Jamorius Wilson scored 14 points in the paint to lead Marion.
Swamp Fox teammate Omar Epps added a game-high 17 points while Gabriel Cusack added nine points.
Lee Central’s Micha Brisbon scored a team-high nine.
Marion is set to host rival Mullins in a pivotal showdown on Jan. 25