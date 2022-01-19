Marion girls take aim at third straight region crown

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball Crasten Davis and his squad are taking aim a third consecutive region title and off to a 2-0 start with a 47-35 win over Lee Central at home Tuesday night.

“It was a tough win,” Davis said. “Lee Central is a good basketball team. They’re long and athletic and get after it. Anytime you get a win in the region you’re pleased.”

Davis said the tough nonconference schedule prepared his team for region.

“We continue to get better and we continue to fight,” he said. “We also continue to find out different things we can do well.”

Senior guard Destiny Allen has returned to the line-up to give Marion a big lift defensively as they swarmed to force turnovers to pull away in the fourth quarter. Jaeda Davis had her speed on display coming away with 10 steals in the game.

Marion’s Yazmie Howard remains on a hot-streak scoring a game-high 20 points and is averaging 25 points per game in region play, hitting nine treys in her last two games.

Lee Central’s Kiyonna Austin scored a team-high 15. Miracle Samuels added nine points for Marion.