Marion High School unveils soccer scoreboard gift

MARION, S.C. – Marion High School unveiled a new scoreboard for the Swamp Foxes boys and girls soccer teams Thursday. The new addition to the field is a major gift through the generosity of James and Melanie Dozier to further the legacy of their son, James David Dozier III.

The sign was erected on the soccer field behind Marion High School honoring the memory of James Dozier III. After a tragic and untimely death of their son, the Dozier’s created a trust fund that has been used to support students in Marion County that shared the same passions as their son. The young James, played soccer, so this year the trust fund donated a new scoreboard for the soccer program. The Swamp Foxes’ maroon and gold sign features timer along with the words “In memory of James David dozier III.”

“James loved Marion High School and the game of soccer,” Melanie Dozier said. “My husband, JD, and I wanted to use the remaining James David Dozier III Memorial Scholarship Funds on the soccer program. Mr. Jason Jordan, a classmate and friend of James’, designed a new scoreboard with his love for his friend in mind. By purchasing a new scoreboard for the soccer field, JD and I felt this would continue to carry on our son’s legacy through the game in which he loved.”