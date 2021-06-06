Marion Intimidators AAU program returns with annual tournament

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Intimidators AAU basketball program hosted their second annual tournament event Saturday. More than 18 teams were on display for the three-day Stop the Bullying Tournament at the Shannon Wilkerson Gym featuring boys and girls teams ages 10 through 16.

Coaches Antonio Vaught, Randy Dennison, Anthony Lester and Tim Lathon organized ninth and 10th grade teams for the summer, playing in multiple tournaments events after missing last season due to COVID-19 cancellation.

Vaught said up to 22 teams were involved and hopes to host more in the future.

“I think we will end up doing two additional tournaments because people have been asking for us to do more tournaments in Marion,” he said. “We’re working on brining a girls team on under the Marion Intimidators. It’s growing after we started this six years ago.”

Vaught said the ninth grade team are undefeated through seven tournament events while the 10th grade team finished first place in five tournaments.

The Marion Intimidators are preparing for the national tournament in Myrtle Beach on July 12-17.

“That’s why we’re doing this fundraiser to help our kids stay there,” he said.