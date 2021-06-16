Marion junior legion baseball returns to Fox Field

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Junior Legion baseball team returned to action at Fox Field Tuesday night. The Devil Dogs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 win over Georgetown Post 114.
Georgetown scored three runs for the early advantage with production from Thomas Crocker, Braxton Cribb, and Clif Venters.
Marion’s Chris McGill’s two-out double in the bottom of the fourth inning sparked batters to score a pair of runs cutting the Georgetown lead 4-2.
Jamir Legette helped Marion maintain the momentum in the fifth inning with a base hit followed up with Noah Cribb getting hit by a pitch to put runners on base with no outs. Collin Minshew drove-in a run off a single, leading to McGill loading the bases with a hard-hit single.
Yavin Brunson tied the game 4-4 with an RBI single of his own.
Post 5 batters came through in the clutch in the bottom of the sixth.
Legette beat the throw on a bunt single to move Ethan Lee to third base with no outs. Lee took the 5-4 lead for Marion scoring on a wild pitch 5-4.
Pitcher Luke Haselden entered the game in the top of the seventh inning to close for the save.
McGill led the Devil Dogs to victory on the hill, with no runs allowed and only one hit in over four innings, striking out two and walking one.
The Devil Dogs are coached by a trio of former players that played summer baseball at Fox Field.
Head coach Malik Lightfoot said he is trying to teach his squad what he learned from the program.
“We fought back and I know they got big hearts,” Lightfoot said. “They’re jelling like they’ve played together and you can’t really teach that."
Lightfoot’s brother Justin Brock said it felt amazing to give back to the community.
“It’s one of the biggest things I want to do and that is get the Marion baseball program where it used to be,” Brock said. “I like the way they mesh together and the biggest goal for us is to make sure they believe in eachother.
Jarrott Hooks said the team is competitive and the coaches that include former player David Erwin all played high school and college baseball.
“I love giving back and it’s a full team effort with the kids putting in the work,” Hooks said. “It wasn’t pretty but they fought. It was a good effort by the full team.”
The Devil Dogs will play more than 10 games through June and July with a team that features plays from Marion, Lake View and Latta.
Marion’s (2-0) next home game is set for June 24 versus Aynor at 7 p.m.