Marion junior legion baseball returns to Fox Field

The Devil Dogs are coached by a trio of former players that played summer baseball at Fox Field.

Head coach Malik Lightfoot said he is trying to teach his squad what he learned from the program.

“We fought back and I know they got big hearts,” Lightfoot said. “They’re jelling like they’ve played together and you can’t really teach that."

Lightfoot’s brother Justin Brock said it felt amazing to give back to the community.

“It’s one of the biggest things I want to do and that is get the Marion baseball program where it used to be,” Brock said. “I like the way they mesh together and the biggest goal for us is to make sure they believe in eachother.

Jarrott Hooks said the team is competitive and the coaches that include former player David Erwin all played high school and college baseball.

“I love giving back and it’s a full team effort with the kids putting in the work,” Hooks said. “It wasn’t pretty but they fought. It was a good effort by the full team.”

The Devil Dogs will play more than 10 games through June and July with a team that features plays from Marion, Lake View and Latta.