Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball defeats Andrews 8-6

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball coach Sarah Singleton and her squad earned an 8-6 win over Andrews home at Watsonia Park on Friday night.

Pitcher Hailie Lebiedz earned the win. She also helped to provide the run support needed. The two teams were even 2-2 in the first three innings. Marion took the lead at the bottom of the fourth inning when Anna Grace Page drew a walk with bases-loaded to add a run.

Ava Gainey broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. Lebiedz and Maliyah Williams collect a pair of hits each to lead the Lady Swamp Foxes. Lebiedz also struck out seven batters in a complete game.

Marion will host Kingstree in a double-header on Thursday.

Marion Lady Swamp Foxes Roster:

Carson Cribb

Kylie Johnson

JaShaya Page

Ava Gainey

Hillary Chapman

Olivia Collins

Alexis Ammons

Maliyah Williams

Anna Grace Page

Sheteria Bethea