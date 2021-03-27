Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball defeats Andrews 8-6

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball coach Sarah Singleton and her squad earned an 8-6 win over Andrews home at Watsonia Park on Friday night.
Pitcher Hailie Lebiedz earned the win. She also helped to provide the run support needed. The two teams were even 2-2 in the first three innings. Marion took the lead at the bottom of the fourth inning when Anna Grace Page drew a walk with bases-loaded to add a run.
Ava Gainey broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. Lebiedz and Maliyah Williams collect a pair of hits each to lead the Lady Swamp Foxes. Lebiedz also struck out seven batters in a complete game.
Marion will host Kingstree in a double-header on Thursday.
Marion Lady Swamp Foxes Roster:
Carson Cribb
Kylie Johnson
JaShaya Page
Ava Gainey
Hillary Chapman
Olivia Collins
Alexis Ammons
Maliyah Williams
Anna Grace Page
Sheteria Bethea
Kaylee Beckstrand