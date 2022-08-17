Marion making most out of tough schedule

MARION, S.C. –Marion Swamp Foxes coach Brian Hennecy heads into his second season riding the momentum of an 8-1 record and region championship last season. This season he aims to prepare his team for the postseason with a more challenging and fan friendly schedule.

“They like our schedule and they wanted it to be upgraded and I think we did that as best we could,” Hennecy said. “On a personal level I wanted to renew some of the rivalries that Marion played in the past. The fans wanted it too.”

Marion opens the season on Thursday night Aug. 18 at Lake View before hosting a pair of games against Wilson and Central Pageland. The Swamp Foxes then follow with four weeks of road games at Hemingway, Cheraw, Myrtle Beach and Andrews. The finale will be at rival Mullins for the annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl trophy.

“We hustled pretty much June and July,” Hennecy said. “We did weight-room, got our offensive and defensive schemes put in. We did six passing leagues.”

Hennecy said players are putting in time and effort along with a positive attitude.

“They’re acclimated and getting more freshman coming out,” he said. “Right now we can play a game. We’re prepared and put-in our time. I’m just trying to put together a depth chart right now.”

Marion is 22-6 in their last three seasons and boasts a solid and experienced junior class that aims to pile-up more victories.

“They’ve been playing football together a good many years,” he said. “They push and hold each-other accountable. They got a taste of being in the playoffs, winning a region championship and playing for a state title. They don’t miss many days and go to camps to get better.”

“We got about 16 seniors coming back and about 16 juniors coming back,” Hennecy said. “They know how to play and they get after it being successful and they respond to the challenges we present them.”

OFFENSE

The Swamp Foxes’ returning starters includes several skill position players. Junior quarterback Gabriel Cusack threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns along with rushing for 955 yards last season. The dual threat scores plenty of touchdowns and has weapons at his disposal.

Junior athlete Quay’sheed Scott racked up 500 total yards, including six total touchdowns last season. The speedster gets his touches at running back, wide receiver, quarterback and kick returner. Junior running back Rodrick McRae is the team’s power in the run game that is complimented by Richard Eaddy and Tyshawn Sanders.

Junior Jamorius Wilson is the team’s big play wide receiver and a big play target passing down the field at 6-foot-3. Fellow juniors Ronqarius Jamison, Cam Felder and Jamarius Williams add depth to the position.

Senior Dreliek Pearson leads the offensive lineman once he returns 100 percent from injury. Senior Armani Godbolt and Kendrick Jones along with newcomer Zackaris Page will also contribute.

“Our offensive line will determine how well we go,” Hennecy said. “We’ll use some of our seniors there and as they go we go. We got to be able to execute our offense, get to our blocks and get off to the next level.”

DEFENSE

The Swamp Foxes will make a few changes defensively relying more on their linebackers.

“I expect them flying to the ball and making good reads,” he said. “They’re playing hard, relentless, going full-speed and holding each-other accountable. We like to hit so hopefully our linebackers play a little bit better.”

Sophomore Dramere Pearson returns at inside linebacker along with “Dino” McRae. Wilson will move from defensive end to outside linebacker. Seniors Zyiquies Moody, Jay Reed and Kanye Brown add to the rotation.

Senior Jhamorious Rogers leads the defensive line.

Hennecy remains confident in his secondary featuring returning starters in “Squirt” Scott, Sanders and Cusack.