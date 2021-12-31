Marion mourns death of former baseball coach Don Cribb

“He was the best and toughest coach I ever had,” Hooks said. “Bar none. He expected the most out of us every day and prepared us for the future. There is a huge group of men over the last 30 years that can say the same and that’s the true tell of a great man. He will be missed by my whole family and we will continue to keep his wife and kids in our prayers. He will be missed.”

Former Spartanburg Methodist College and Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher Christopher Washington enjoyed a stint of minor league baseball and said the experience of playing under Cribb made an impact.

“Prayers go out to the Cribb family and I am sorry that we lost a good man off the field and a legend of the game of baseball,” Washington said. “Cribb coached me for two years of football and four years of baseball. All of those years of him being by side, he showed me how to be a better player and teammate. It was fun playing for him. He always had my back. He made sure there were discipline, hard work, and teamwork when we were on the field. He also made sure he brought out the best in all of us.”

Washington said Cribb also helped him be a great player in high school, college and pro baseball by teaching him to respect the game.

“He made a huge impact on my life,” he said. “He will always be remembered in my heart and the best that coached the game of baseball.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.