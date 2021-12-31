Marion mourns death of former baseball coach Don Cribb

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes baseball is mourning the death of former longtime head coach Don Cribb Friday. The Latta High School baseball coach was battling cancer.
Cribb won more than 500 career coaching for 36 seasons. He left Marion baseball to coach the Latta Vikings in 2013, winning a Class A state championship in 2015 and Class 2A state title in 2018.
“I really appreciate all the efforts by the administration, players, assistant coaches and the community at Marion. That’s what makes this hard because we have had a lot of support over the years,” he said in a previous interview.
Cribb also coached Marion’s football team for two seasons. He won more than 400 baseball games before leaving the Swamp Foxes. He led the program to two Class 3A state title game appearances in 1991 and 1993. Dozens of his players went on to play on the college level.
Cribb was named the 2009 Morning News Coach of the Year for leading the Swamp Foxes to their first region title since 1996.The team earned a 17-6 record and berth in the Class 2A lower state bracket, winning a district championship.
Former Citadel pitcher Ross White was instrumental during that run on the mound for the Swamp Foxes.
“Really it’s tough to put into words the experience playing for Coach Cribb,” he said. “By far the best baseball coach I have ever played for. His knowledge of the game, his baseball IQ along with Billy Bullard’s have to be the highest I have ever been around. He taught me and as well as a 1000 before me about the proper way to play the game.” White said Cribb taught life lessons.
“I took those little lessons carried it over to college,” he said. “It prepared me because when I got there everyone’s a bear so now it’s time to have that grizzly mentality and outwork others. Also same in baseball as every other sport, the game speeds up at the next level. The higher you go the quicker. His knowledge and repetition of this game and long practices prepared me for college to where it wasn’t too difficult to adjust. I think that’s why all of us that went on to play in college got to play early.”
White said his prayers and thoughts go out to the family. “It was an honor to play for him and know him and his family. I am forever grateful for all of them.”
Brother and fellow pitcher Russ White went to play baseball at Coker College.
“Coach played a big role in developing me as a player and young man,” Russ White said. “He led with unmatched character. He believed in condition and hard-work. That lesson goes so much further than baseball.”
Former slugger and Clafin University baseball player C.J. Hopkins played is among several players that played multiple years under Cribb.
“The experience with Coach Cribb definitely helped a lot,” Hopkins said. “He taught me so much about the game, and how to carry myself as a student athlete.”
Former Paine College outfielder Justin Brock said Cribb was more than a baseball coach but a father figure on the field.
“I will never forget being in the seventh grade and being asked to come play varsity for coach Cribb,” he said. “At that time I was still trying to figure out my game but coach Cribb saw something in me that I didn’t and gave me a chance and I never turned back since.” Brock said being a middle school kid playing varsity for the high school baseball team gave him much more confidence.
“Everyday he pushed me to go 1000 percent and to never slack off on my craft on the field,” he said. “Coach Cribb gave me life lessons as a man on and off the field and made sure my grades were on point or I would be sitting on the bench with him and running after orange balls in practice.”
Brock said the experience helped him play at the college level. “Skills and training tools that he gave me I will never forget,” he said. “I enjoyed my time with coach Cribb and his family. He always kept a smile on his face and every player that played for him was ready for war on game day. I’m thankful to have played for a legend and he will always be in my heart.”
Former Francis Marion University pitcher Jarrott Hooks said Cribb not only had a huge impact on him and a lot of my close friends but he helped mold then into the men they are today.
“He was the best and toughest coach I ever had,” Hooks said. “Bar none. He expected the most out of us every day and prepared us for the future. There is a huge group of men over the last 30 years that can say the same and that’s the true tell of a great man. He will be missed by my whole family and we will continue to keep his wife and kids in our prayers. He will be missed.”
Former Spartanburg Methodist College and Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher Christopher Washington enjoyed a stint of minor league baseball and said the experience of playing under Cribb made an impact.
“Prayers go out to the Cribb family and I am sorry that we lost a good man off the field and a legend of the game of baseball,” Washington said. “Cribb coached me for two years of football and four years of baseball. All of those years of him being by side, he showed me how to be a better player and teammate. It was fun playing for him. He always had my back. He made sure there were discipline, hard work, and teamwork when we were on the field. He also made sure he brought out the best in all of us.”
Washington said Cribb also helped him be a great player in high school, college and pro baseball by teaching him to respect the game.
“He made a huge impact on my life,” he said. “He will always be remembered in my heart and the best that coached the game of baseball.”