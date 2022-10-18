 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Marion moves up while SF, Johnsonville maintain top spots in state football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Football Logo.jpg

5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Dorman (1)

3. Lexington

4. TL Hanna

5. Gaffney

6. Hillcrest (1)

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Byrnes

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Blythewood, River Bluff, Clover, Ashley Ridge

4A

1. South Florence (16)

2. AC Flora (2)

3. West Florence

People are also reading…

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge (1)

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Lucy Beckham, Wilson

3A

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Loris

9. Gilbert

10. Hanahan

Others receiving votes: Chester, Seneca, Manning, Brookland-Cayce. Crestwood.

2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Woodland

5. Gray

6. Marion

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Saluda (1)

9. Buford

10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Silver Bluff, Fairfield Central, Wade Hampton

1A

1. Johnsonville (11)

2. Christ Church (4)

3. Lewisville

4. St. Joe’s

5. Estill (3)

6. Southside Christian (1)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News) Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert