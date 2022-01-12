Marion opens region play with 65-32 win over Andrews

DILLON, S.C. — The Marion Swamp Foxes won their region opener against Andrews at home 65-32 Tuesday night.

Marion took command in the second-half outscoring the Yellow Jackets 41-12.

Senior guard Jalik Lester scored a game-high 18 points. Teammate Gabriel Cusack added 14 points along with 12 points from Jamorious Wilson.

Marion will host Lee Central on Jan. 18 and at Latta on Jan. 21 before a home showdown against rival Mullins set for Jan. 25.

In girls action, Marion senior guard Yazmie Howard nailed six three-point shots to lead the Lady Swamp Foxes with 30 points in a 66-48 win over Andrews.

Teammate Miracle Samuels added 17 points while Destiny Allen added 12 points.