Marion Post 5 splits double-header with Aynor
MARION, S.C. – Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs split their double-header Thursday night against Aynor Post 81 in Junior Legion baseball action at Fox Field Tuesday night.

A run scored by Gatlin Johnson gave Marion an early 1-0 lead after two innings. Aynor responded in the top of the third loading the bases. Post 81 managed to build a 4-1 lead.

Marion rallied on their next at-bat with Collin Minshew driving in a pair of runs and later scoring on a wild throw to tie the score 5-5.

Aynor reclaimed the lead and game with two additional runs in the seventh inning while Marion left a runner stranded in scoring position to close.

Marion Post 5 rebounded in the second game with a 7-0 victory.

Georgetown scored three runs in the for the early advantage with production from Thomas Crocker, Braxton Cribb, and Clif Venters.

Jarrott Hooks said the team is competitive and the coaches that include former player David Erwin all played high school and college baseball.

“I love giving back and it’s a full team effort with the kids putting in the work,” Hooks said. “It wasn’t pretty but they fought. It was a good effort by the full team.”

The Devil Dogs will play more than 10 games through June and July with a team that features plays from Marion, Lake View and Latta.

Marion (4-1) won their prior road game at Georgetown 4-3. The went eight innings when Minshew hit an inside-the-park home run for the win.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

