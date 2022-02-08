Marion rallies to beat Latta 53-46

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes avenged a six-point loss at Latta back on Jan. 20 with a 53-46 win at home over their region foe Monday night.
Marion senior forward Ka’Niyah Davis scored a game-high 22 points, coming up big in the final quarter.
The Lady Swamp Foxes opened the game with a slim 11-9 lead in back-and-forth action. Latta sophomore guard Shamasia Bethea closed the second quarter with three straight jumpers from behind the three-point line, giving the Lady Vikings a 26-23 halftime lead.
Davis tied the rallied Marion to a 29-29 tie midway through the third quarter then scored a lay-up for 33-31 lead. However, Latta eighth grade shooting guard Kaliya Herman nailed a dagger three-point shot to retake the lead 38-36 at the 2:03 mark. Herman led Latta with 15 points.
Davis scored a pair of buckets and a free throw to tie the game 46-46 with two minutes remaining in the final quarter. She followed up with another score assisted by Jaeda Davis followed by a put-back score from senior guard Destiny Allen to pull away 50-46 with just 45 seconds remaining in the game.
Marion improves to 11-7 on the season and 7-1 in region play while region champion Latta is 13-5 overall and 6-1 in region. School athletic officials in Region 7-2A voted to only have the first five region games count in the standings to determine the boys and girls champions.
Marion celebrated Senior Night at halftime and also made a special presentation to longtime Swamp Foxes athletics supporter Jimmy Howard. Principal Daris Gore and boys basketball coach Andy Bostick recognized Howard for his years of dedicated service to the Marion High School student-athletes and community.
In boys action, Marion’s Jaliek Lester scored a game-high 23 points to give the Swamp Foxes a 67-55 win over the Vikings. Jamorius Wilson added 16 points for Marion along with 11 points from Daveon and 10 points from Quay’Sheed Scott.
Latta’s D.J. Griffin also scored a game-high 23 points.
Marion (8-9, 6-2) will travel to rival Mullins (8-5, 5-0) in their regular season finale on Wednesday. The Auctioneers won the Region 7-2A championship with a 68-61 win at Kingstree. L.J. Sindab led Mullins with 30 points while teammates D.J. Sanders added 11 points and Sy’Ree Livingston added 10 points.