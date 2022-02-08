Marion rallies to beat Latta 53-46

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes avenged a six-point loss at Latta back on Jan. 20 with a 53-46 win at home over their region foe Monday night.

Marion senior forward Ka’Niyah Davis scored a game-high 22 points, coming up big in the final quarter.

The Lady Swamp Foxes opened the game with a slim 11-9 lead in back-and-forth action. Latta sophomore guard Shamasia Bethea closed the second quarter with three straight jumpers from behind the three-point line, giving the Lady Vikings a 26-23 halftime lead.

Davis tied the rallied Marion to a 29-29 tie midway through the third quarter then scored a lay-up for 33-31 lead. However, Latta eighth grade shooting guard Kaliya Herman nailed a dagger three-point shot to retake the lead 38-36 at the 2:03 mark. Herman led Latta with 15 points.

Davis scored a pair of buckets and a free throw to tie the game 46-46 with two minutes remaining in the final quarter. She followed up with another score assisted by Jaeda Davis followed by a put-back score from senior guard Destiny Allen to pull away 50-46 with just 45 seconds remaining in the game.