Marion’s Sanders racks-up 31 points, 12 rebounds in season opening win over Andrews

MARION, S.C. – Marion senior center T.J. Sanders pounded the paint for a game-high 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Swamp Foxes to a 69-56 win over Andrews Friday night.

Coach Andy Bostick earned his first victory on the season that begins at a time normally in the thick of region completion.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Bostick said. “But it was good to let them play and get all the first game jitters out. It was good to see where we’re strong and where we’re weak at.”

COVID-19 safety protocols result in a sprint of a mere four games for a coveted spot in the playoffs.

“I was pleased with the effort,” he said. “You got to think about it that we only had six days of practice They were off 28 days so I think they looked good for the first time.”

Marion jumped out to an 8-3 run to start the game highlighted by a lob pass from Zy’Aire Charlesto Christian Brunson. Andrews responded in the second quarter down 12-6 with a barrage of three pointers from R.J. Brewington, who hit three jumpers in the quarter to tie the game 26-26 at halftime.