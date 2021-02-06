Marion’s Sanders racks-up 31 points, 12 rebounds in season opening win over Andrews

MARION, S.C. – Marion senior center T.J. Sanders pounded the paint for a game-high 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Swamp Foxes to a 69-56 win over Andrews Friday night.
Coach Andy Bostick earned his first victory on the season that begins at a time normally in the thick of region completion.
“We got a lot of work to do,” Bostick said. “But it was good to let them play and get all the first game jitters out. It was good to see where we’re strong and where we’re weak at.”
COVID-19 safety protocols result in a sprint of a mere four games for a coveted spot in the playoffs.
“I was pleased with the effort,” he said. “You got to think about it that we only had six days of practice They were off 28 days so I think they looked good for the first time.”
Marion jumped out to an 8-3 run to start the game highlighted by a lob pass from Zy’Aire Charlesto Christian Brunson. Andrews responded in the second quarter down 12-6 with a barrage of three pointers from R.J. Brewington, who hit three jumpers in the quarter to tie the game 26-26 at halftime.
Sanders was imposing in the second frame with 10 points. He followed the third quarter with three straight buckets then exploded in the final quarter with another 10 points.
Mac Washington scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Marion outpace the Yellow Jackets 26-16 in the final minutes.
Charles added eight points for Marion along with seven points from Jalik Lester and four points from Santonio James. Quay’Sheed Scott also scored a bucket for the Swamp Foxes.
Giles led Andrews with 16 points while Antwaun Davis added 13 points.
Bostick said his main objective for his squad is to play as a team.
“Play as one,” he said.
Marion Swamp Foxes Roster:
Jalik Lester
Christian Brunson
Gabriel Cusack
T.J. Sanders
Quay’Sheed Scott
Zy’Aire Charles
David Moore
Jalik Wilson
Dayton Davis
Mac Washington
Santonio James
Michael Henry
Joe Washington
Ky’Heim Bethea
Jamorius Wilson
Lady Swamp Foxes defense holds-off Andrews 68-33
MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes coach Crasten Davis said he was pleased with his team’s defense in the first game action in more than two months Friday defeating Andrews 68-33.
“It feels good,” Davis said. “We started out very slow with our numbers only have nine players its hard running five-on-five. But one thing is we played defense and I think we played pretty well being off since Dec. 11.”
Davis said he intends to practice hard and improve before heading into a Region 7-2A tournament. Marion earns a first-round bye and scheduled for a game on Feb. 15 against the winner of Andrews and Latta. The final would be a potential match-up in the winner in the Mullins vs. Kingstree match-up.
“At the end of the day with the pandemic everything has been changing and we just have to be flexible,” Davis said. “We have to get better every time we play.”
The Lady Swamp Foxes forced turnovers and crashed the offensive glass for point production and taking a 35-10 halftime lead. Kimmie Barnes led Marion with 10 of her game-high 13 points in the first half.
Marion continued to cruise heading into the final quarter with a 54-21 advantage. Destiny Allen weaved through traffic on a coast-to-coast layup to close the show at the 4:43 mark.