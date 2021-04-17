 Skip to main content
Marion’s Washington signs with Spartanburg Methodist College
MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes senior guard Mac Washington signed with Spartanburg Methodist College Friday during a ceremony at the school’s gym.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out,” Washington said. “I want to thank my friends, my family and coaches for pushing me everyday.”

Washington said he can see his work paying off now as he helped lead his team to multiple region championships. Now he looks forward to joining the Pioneers basketball program.

“It came down to my comfort level there and how the school was and how they run the system,” Washington said of his decision. “When I went it felt like home immediately and the coaching staff all felt like family making it an easy decision.”

Washington said he was grateful having his family and friends support him on his signing day.

Coach Andy Bostick said he was excited to have a player sign with the same school he attended before moving on to the University of South Carolina.

“It was a blessing to coach a young man like Mac Washington who came in every day and gave 110 percent,” Bostick said. “He was a very coachable guy. His teammates love him and I love him. I’m extremely proud because he is going to my old stomping grounds.”

Teammate T.J. Sanders, who recently signed to play football for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks said he enjoyed playing every game together.

“I already know he is going to do big things,” Sanders said. “He sets the gym off every night and is my partner in crime.”

Sanders said he expected Washington to play on the next level.

Washington also excels off the court and is among the top scholars in his class with a 4.5 grade-point average.

