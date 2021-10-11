Marion scores 21 unanswered points in 27-6 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. -- The 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game between rivals Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes was another Monday night football showdown at Fox Field. The two teams clashed on a Monday date for the third straight year. It was third straight win for the Swamp Foxes as quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 179 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-8 victory.
“It was just the team effort,” Cusack said. “We had to realize that if we play as a team nobody can play with us.”
Cusack the team is winning but feel they are getting better each game.
The two Region 7-2A opponents missed a multiple of weeks of action on the current season due to COVID-19 quarantine. However, Marion Coach Brian Hennecy and the Swamp Foxes clinched their second consecutive Region 7-2A championship.
“It feels good,” Hennecy said. “We made some plays in the fourth quarter and made some adjustments at halftime to get our offense going.
Cusack broke away on a 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Marion a 6-0 lead at halftime.
Mullins quarterback Sy’Ree Livingston got the Auctioneers on the board with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Johnell Sindab followed by a jump pass from Nizail Robinson to D.J. Sanders for an 8-6 advantage at the 6:20 mark in the third quarter.
Linebacker Rodrick McRae recovered a fumble for Marion on the ensuing drive leading to an immediate 36-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion to retake the lead 18-8.
Livingston responded with a 49-yard run to set up a goal-line opportunity for Mullins but three false start penalties and a fumble resulted in the Auctioneers turning the ball over on downs at their own 39-yard and the Swamp Foxes marching downfield for a short touchdown run from Jamiek Nichols for the final score.
“It was just ground and pound and that’s what we do best,” Hennecy said. “Cusack made some great gains and some great runs. Our defense made plays at the goal-line to swing the momentum. Hats-off to our defensive coaches and staff for making the adjustments to stop them there.”
Hennecy said the team has been resilient and committed to improving daily at practice.
Mullins falls to 0-4 and will finish up the season against Latta. Marion (5-0, 3-0) will host Andrews Friday.