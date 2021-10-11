Marion scores 21 unanswered points in 27-6 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. -- The 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game between rivals Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes was another Monday night football showdown at Fox Field. The two teams clashed on a Monday date for the third straight year. It was third straight win for the Swamp Foxes as quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 179 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-8 victory.

“It was just the team effort,” Cusack said. “We had to realize that if we play as a team nobody can play with us.”

Cusack the team is winning but feel they are getting better each game.

The two Region 7-2A opponents missed a multiple of weeks of action on the current season due to COVID-19 quarantine. However, Marion Coach Brian Hennecy and the Swamp Foxes clinched their second consecutive Region 7-2A championship.

“It feels good,” Hennecy said. “We made some plays in the fourth quarter and made some adjustments at halftime to get our offense going.

Cusack broke away on a 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Marion a 6-0 lead at halftime.