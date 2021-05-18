Marion softball defends home 6-2 over Woodland in Class 2A playoffs

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball coach Sarah Singleton said her team fought a tough close game on the road Saturday in a loss to open the Class 2A playoffs. The young squad with only two seniors rebounded in the postseason experience with a 6-2 win over Woodland at home Monday.
“They held their own Saturday,” Singleton said. “I think tonight was pretty good. They’re still fighting, progressing and working well together as a team.”
Singleton said she is excited about the program, calling it just the beginning.
“It motivates them and shows where they can get to as a team,” she said. “Next year they can go farther than where they started last year.”
Marion pitcher Hallie Lebiedz helped give her team the advantage early with back-to-back strikeouts in the second inning. Kylie Johnson provided the run support with a bases-loaded RBI single to score Maliyah Williams in the third inning.
The Lady Swamp Foxes caught fire in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Sheteira Bethea delivered with an RBI single to drive-in a run from Carson Cribb for the 2-0 lead. Lebiedz and Williams followed with walks to load the bases for Marion. Anna Grace Page came through with a base hit to drive in a pair of runs while Ava Gainey put the Lady Swamp Foxes up 6-0 with an RBI double.
Marion’s elimination of the Lady Wolverines advances the team to a third round match-up at Pelion Wednesday with just three teams vying for the Lower District 3 championship.
Singleton said the goal was making the playoffs but the team exceeded expectations. She credited assistant coach Darryl Waugh with his work improving players’ game during the offseason and with travel ball.
“This young group has been together playing travel ball and through recreation ball working with Darryl,” she said. “I really do thing the team aspect is our biggest attribute. They’re like family and like sisters on and off the field.”