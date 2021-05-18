Marion softball defends home 6-2 over Woodland in Class 2A playoffs

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball coach Sarah Singleton said her team fought a tough close game on the road Saturday in a loss to open the Class 2A playoffs. The young squad with only two seniors rebounded in the postseason experience with a 6-2 win over Woodland at home Monday.

“They held their own Saturday,” Singleton said. “I think tonight was pretty good. They’re still fighting, progressing and working well together as a team.”

Singleton said she is excited about the program, calling it just the beginning.

“It motivates them and shows where they can get to as a team,” she said. “Next year they can go farther than where they started last year.”

Marion pitcher Hallie Lebiedz helped give her team the advantage early with back-to-back strikeouts in the second inning. Kylie Johnson provided the run support with a bases-loaded RBI single to score Maliyah Williams in the third inning.

The Lady Swamp Foxes caught fire in the bottom of the fourth inning.