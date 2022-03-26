 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion softball earns home win over Kingstree

MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball swept region foe Kingstree in a doubleheader Friday.

Marion took the first game by a score of 13-3 and cruised in the second game to an 18-1 win.

Interim coach Jakara Hyman takes the helm as the team won their fourth straight region game to start the season 5-0 overall.

The Lady Foxes reached the Class 2A playoffs last season with a young squad that had only two seniors.

Most of the team returns, including all region pitcher Hallie Lebiedz along with all region slugging infielder Maliyah Williams and all region catcher Anna Grace Page. One of the team’s leading hitters Saniyah Howard adds another all region performer back at the plate while returning starter Sheteira Bethea adds another run producing batter to the line-up.

The Lady Swamp Foxes will heat things up in the month of April with a big game at home against Latta on April 7 and home games against Mullins on April 18 and Class A state champion Lake View on April 20.

Marion Roster:

Hallie Lebiedz

Maliyah Williams

Anna Grace Page

Saniyah Howard

Sheteira Bethea

Jashaya Page

Ayoni Malloy

Neveah Shaw

Hillary Chapman

Kendall Romesburg

Kennedy Jenkins

Kaniyah Davis

Bre Tildan

Jada Davis

Coach Jakara Hyman

