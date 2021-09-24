Marion special teams play leads to 18-12 win over Lee Central

MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Jamiek Nichols scored a game-winning 54-yard punt return for a touchdown with six seconds remaining in an 18-12 win over Lee Central Friday night.

Quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown and threw for another touchdown.

Teammate rushed for a touchdown and also had a punt return for a score.

Marion coach Brian Hennecy said it felt great to be back at home.

“This is the first time we’ve played since Thanksgiving Friday so we’re excited to be back home at Fox Field,” he said. “Every time we got on the bus we were going somewhere else. We’re excited to be getting back into the routine of things.”

Cusack threw a 12-yard touchdown pass Nichols to take a 6-0 lead at the 6:35 mark of the first quarter on the Swamp Foxes opening drive.

Lee Central quarterback Kwantre Harry made plays of his own tossing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Burroughs to tie the game 6-6 heading to halftime.

Harry followed a big 65-yard run from Kenneth Albert to score on the quarterback keeper from four yards away to take a 12-6 lead at the 11:15 mark in the third.