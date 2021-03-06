 Skip to main content
Marion Swamp Foxes baseball wins home opener
MARION, S.C. – Coach Robbie Drose and the Marion Swamp Foxes baseball team won their home opener at Fox Field over Carver’s Bay Friday night. Marion pulled-away in six innings 10-0.

Pitcher Trey Johnson earned the win leaving the game in the 4th inning with a 2-0 lead. Johnson ended the first inning with a strike-out then followed up in the second inning with back-to-back Ks.

Don Britt provided the early run support with a single to shallow center. Qualiek Crawford moved the runner to third on the next at-bat with a hard hit single. Both stole second base and the aggressive running paid off. John Reed drive in Britt’s run while Crawford scored on a wild-pitch.

Marion took a 6-0 lead into the top of the sixth with Britt at middle reliever. Reed was the closer.

