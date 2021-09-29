Marion to host rival Mullins in 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl

“It’s exciting for the community and has been a rivalry for many years,” Hennecy said. “To actually a trophy to play for the last 14 years adds a little bit more on it. The community loves it. Anderson Brothers Bank sponsors it and it should be a really good football game.”

The coaches said the players react with more excitement when it’s time to play.

“It’s what they play for,” Hennecy said.

Williams said the Auctioneers and Swamp Foxes are about competition.

Mullins Principal Michael Stone said he was happy to have the school part of the tradition.

“It’s great that Anderson Brothers Bank has given us the opportunity to promote this great rivalry game,” he said. “It’s always fun and we’re looking forward to it.”

Stone said the coaching staffs have done a great job keeping the teams organize despite the challenges of COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re trying to keep kids safe while at the same time keeping them out on the field so they can play and be prepared,” he said.

Marion Principal Daris Gore said the school is excited to host the game.