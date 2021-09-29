Marion to host rival Mullins in 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl

MULLINS, S.C. – Anderson Brothers Bank officials hosted school administrators and city officials at the main office conference center for the 14th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl press conference Wednesday.
The annual rivalry game is set for Friday Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Fox Field.
Marion (4-0, 2-0) has won two straight games against Mullins (0-3, 0-2), including a 34-0 win last year on way to clinching the Region 7-2A and Class 2A lower state title.
Anderson Brothers Bank has sponsored the game and presented the trophy since 2008.
“It is such a great delight each and every year to be able to host this,” Anderson Brothers Bank Brand Ambassador Michele Rogers said. “There is a little friendly rivalry that goes on between Mullins and Marion. I’m a graduate of Mullins High School so I whole-heartedly understand that rivalry and it’s just a fun way for the kids to get behind their own teams and then come together as a community to celebrate both.”
Mullins coach John Williams said it’s great to play with something on the line.
“I think it’s great to be able to play for something,” Williams said. “These two teams coming together and it means much more to the players and the community.”
Marion’s first-year coach Brian Hennecy said he was excited.
“It’s exciting for the community and has been a rivalry for many years,” Hennecy said. “To actually a trophy to play for the last 14 years adds a little bit more on it. The community loves it. Anderson Brothers Bank sponsors it and it should be a really good football game.”
The coaches said the players react with more excitement when it’s time to play.
“It’s what they play for,” Hennecy said.
Williams said the Auctioneers and Swamp Foxes are about competition.
Mullins Principal Michael Stone said he was happy to have the school part of the tradition.
“It’s great that Anderson Brothers Bank has given us the opportunity to promote this great rivalry game,” he said. “It’s always fun and we’re looking forward to it.”
Stone said the coaching staffs have done a great job keeping the teams organize despite the challenges of COVID-19 protocols.
“We’re trying to keep kids safe while at the same time keeping them out on the field so they can play and be prepared,” he said.
Marion Principal Daris Gore said the school is excited to host the game.
“We’re looking forward to bringing the trophy back to Marion High School,” she said. “It’s always a great competition between the high schools and this is the one thing that brings our community together. Our athletes are excited to be able to play the sports that they love.”
Marion County Superintendent Kandace Bethea said she was proud of both of the teams.
“We just look forward to having a successful year with both teams,” Bethea said. “I would like to remind everyone of our clear-bag policy. Safety comes first and that policy is on our website.”
Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl Scores
2008
Marion 19, Mullins 8
2009
Mullins 28, Marion 7
2010
Mullins 14, Marion 0
2011
Marion 40, Mullins 7
2012
Mullins 24, Marion 6
2013
Mullins 34, Marion 8
2014
Mullins 35, Marion 6
2015
Marion 26, Mullins 22
2016
Mullins 48, Marion 46
2017
Mullins 37, Marion 7