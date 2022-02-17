Marion wins playoff opener over Chesterfield 63-60

The Lady Swamp Foxes held a slim three-point lead with less than 30 seconds left in the game with Raeliegh Rivers nailed a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. Rivers scored a game-high 25 points to lead Chesterfield.

The two teams traded buckets and free throws, heading to an extra session tied 55-55.

Senior guard Destiny Allen scored four points in overtime to help keep Marion’s season alive and Howard buried the go-ahead three-point jumper to give the Lady Swamp Foxes the lead for good.

Allen added 11 points for Marion while Ka’Niya Davis contributed with nine points as the team improves to 12-7 in what maybe their final home game.

“We had to play as a team,” Allen said. “We knew what we wanted and what we had to do.”

Allen said the team didn’t give up and ready for the next game.

“If feels good playing with the younger girls,” she said.

Davis said it feels back to be back with her team.