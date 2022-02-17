Marion wins playoff opener over Chesterfield 63-60

MARION, S.C. — Marion girls basketball senior guard Yazmie Howard scored a team-high 20 points while teammate Jaeda Davis added 15 points in a 63-60 double-overtime win over Chesterfield to advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“We can pull through anything as long as we keep our head in the game,” Howard said. “As the point guard I was focused on my teammates getting them in the right position to score.”
Howard said it took energy and effort for the team to make a difference.
“It feels great to be a senior and give my teammates advice to try and make them better,” she said.
Marion was down early 11-4 in the first quarter. Howard’s spine-move through the lane for a lay-up before halftime cut the Lady Rams lead down to 19-18.
The Lady took the lead in the third quarter, going up by 39-29 heading into the final quarter.
Chesterfield rallied in the fourth quarter with a pair of buckets from Enija Lockhart to cut the Lady Foxes lead down to 41-39 with four minutes remaining.
Marion got a big lift from their seniors with forward Kaniya Davis responding with bucket and an inside score for a 41-46 advantage.
The Lady Swamp Foxes held a slim three-point lead with less than 30 seconds left in the game with Raeliegh Rivers nailed a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. Rivers scored a game-high 25 points to lead Chesterfield.
The two teams traded buckets and free throws, heading to an extra session tied 55-55.
Senior guard Destiny Allen scored four points in overtime to help keep Marion’s season alive and Howard buried the go-ahead three-point jumper to give the Lady Swamp Foxes the lead for good.
Allen added 11 points for Marion while Ka’Niya Davis contributed with nine points as the team improves to 12-7 in what maybe their final home game.
“We had to play as a team,” Allen said. “We knew what we wanted and what we had to do.”
Allen said the team didn’t give up and ready for the next game.
“If feels good playing with the younger girls,” she said.
Davis said it feels back to be back with her team.
“When we were in the locker-room everybody’s head was down so it was motivation that really got us and our defense made up for what we were lacking on offense,” she said. “It definitely feels great. I can’t explain how good this feels. I love this sport. I love my coaches and my teammates.”
Coach Crasten Davis said his team got the job done.
“At this stage everybody just wants to keep playing,” he said. “It was an ugly game. It was a heck of job by Chesterfield and their coaching staffs and players. Our girls played hard and it was a heck of a win.”
Davis said his team won with defense.
“When we needed to get stops the most we got stops,” he said. “At this stage that’s what it’s all about. Doing the things you need to do.”