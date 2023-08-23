MARION, S.C. – It was trial by fire to say the least for Gabriel Cusack in terms of his quarterbacking career.

Back in 2020, Marion’s starting QB Omar Epps went down with a season-ending injury – thrusting Cusack into the unfamiliar spot as a freshman.

“I expected to play linebacker,” he said. “…(I played quarterback) a little bit in rec (ball), but I’d always played running back and linebacker, so it was something new.

“But I just had to grow up fast.”

Cusack not only adapted to his new role, but has since thrived and become one of the top signal callers in all of the Pee Dee as he gets set to lead the Swamp Foxes (1-0) into Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to face Wilson (1-0).

Cusack is looking to build off a stellar junior campaign that saw him throw for 1,972 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and four more scores as he became of the top dual-threat QBs in the area.

It was a gradual process since taking the reins in 2020. Cusack was a big part of the Swamp Fox team that went all the way to the 2A state championship game.

While he had a lot of help around him with the likes of Qua’Liek Crawford, T.J. Sanders and Ky’Heim Bethea, the experience gained was invaluable moving forward.

“Each week I started taking more control of the team,” Cusack said. “At first I was scared to be a leader, but as the weeks go along, you realize when you’re the quarterback you have to be the leader – you have to be able to talk.”

Marion coach Brian Hennecy, who was the offensive coordinator during that season, saw Cusack progress fairly rapidly from one week to the next, he said.

“He’s come a long way since we put him in there his freshman year – leading this team and learning the offense,” Hennecy said. “I kind of knew…once we started giving him scouting reports and he was telling me before I could print it up and give it to him for the next game. After about three weeks he had caught on to recognizing defensive fronts and coverages.

“And not only that, but knowing our offense and where everybody was going to go in our gameplan against our opponents.”

Stepping into the role coming from the defensive side did help in terms of anticipating what a defense might do, Cusack added.

“Playing linebacker is basically the quarterback of the defense – you’ve got to know what’s going on every play,” he said. “So that helped a lot.”

His legs were always a weapon dating back to his debut season, but the past few years Cusack’s arm has become much more of a threat.

“I could always run, but throwing the ball, I wasn’t that accurate,” he said. “(I just worked on) going to the field and throwing. The more you throw, the more accurate you’re going to get. The more you take your time and work on each aspect of the game, you get better at it.”

And Cusack has certainly been a leader in that regard, Hennecy said.

“I think his arm strength has just developed,” Hennecy said. “…Just reading the defenses a little bit better in our 7 on 7 (camps). He goes to everything we do; he gets better in our weight room, gets better in our 7 on 7s, he gets better in spring ball and he’s also playing multiple sports.

“That just drives him to be the best he can.”