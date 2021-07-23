 Skip to main content
Marlins top RedWolves 10-5
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Marlins top RedWolves 10-5

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. − Florence dropped its seventh straight game Friday following a 10-5 loss at Morehead City.

The RedWolves, who fell to 10-26 overall and 3-12 in the second half, return to action Saturday night in a non-league home game against the Macon Eggs.

They will be on the road again Sunday at Holly Springs before returning to Sparrow Stadium on Monday for a 7 p.m. matchup against Lexington County − the final game in the I-20 Rivalry Series.

The Marlins scored seven runs in the first inning off four hits and three Florence errors.

All of the RedWolves' runs came in the final two innings. Will Hardee had a two-run double in eighth and Brody Wortham plated two with a single in the ninth.

Lukas Polanco had two hits to lead the team.

