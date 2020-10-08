 Skip to main content
Marlowe gets first win as South Florence tops Darlington 51-19
PREP FOOTBALL

Marlowe gets first win as South Florence tops Darlington 51-19

South Florence vs. Darlington

Parker Winfield (19) and Braxton Blocker (17) celebrate Winfield's touchdown during South Florence's 51-19 victory over Darlington on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more while the South Florence defense shut out Darlington over the final three quarters for a 51-19 victory on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

The win was the first for the Bruins (1-2, 1-1 Region 6-4A) this season and also coach Drew Marlowe’s first career victory as well. The Falcons fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in region play.

South will host Wilson next Friday while Darlington will host North Myrtle Beach on Oct. 16.

The Falcons actually jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game. Quarterback Deuce Hudson found Daniel Perkins for a 23-yard score and then quickly turned an interception by the DHS defense into more points with another 23-yard hookup – this time to Tre'Quan Scott.

But a good kickoff return set the table for Sellers’ first TD pass of the game. He found Tyae McWhite for a 48-yard strike to cut the deficit to 12-7.

A good punt return on the Bruins’ next possession led to Sellers finding McWhite again five plays later for an 11-yard score as SFHS took a 13-12 lead – one it did not relinquish.

South wound up scoring 44 straight points before a Daniel Perkins’ pick-six in the fourth quarter got the Falcons back on the board again. In between, the Bruins’ defense didn’t allow the Darlington offense to cross the 50-yard line the rest of the way.

DREW MARLOWE.jpg

Marlowe

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO
