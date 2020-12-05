Martin, Southside Christian roll past Lake View 46-6 for 1A state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For Lake View, it was a case of Murphy’s Law for the majority of Saturday’s Class A state championship game against Southside Christian.
Whatever could go wrong pretty much did.
The run game never found its rhythm – thanks in large part to a swarming Sabres defense – and the Wild Gators finished with 108 yards total offense. Meanwhile Southside quarterback Ja’Corey Martin tossed four touchdowns in a 46-6 thumping of LVHS at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium to deny the Wild Gators title No. 11.
Lake View ends the year at 8-1 after suffering its first loss of the season to the undefeated Sabres, who went 9-0 in capturing their second state crown in school history and second since 2015.
“They’re a really good defense, and we saw that on film,” LVHS coach Daryl King said. “For three weeks in a row, we’ve seen pretty good football teams, and in the state championship game they’re supposed to be the best, and they were.
“…We could never get into any kind of a rhythm and that’s a testament to how good they are defensively.”
Lake View barely touched the ball in the first quarter, running six plays to SC’s 23. One of the Wild Gators' six plays resulted in a turnover.
Still, Lake View trailed just 6-0 after the first quarter, but a disastrous end to the second stanza turned the tide firmly in Southside’s favor. The Sabres scored on the first play to go up 13-0, but doubled their points in the final 7:36. Michael Long connected on a 32-yard field goal and Will Scott hauled in a 36-yard pass from Martin on third down to make it 23-0.
When the Wild Gators got the ball back, they were pinned inside their own 10-yard line. But Adarrian Dawkins found a seam for 30 yards. The ball was punched out of his grasp, however, which gave Long and the Sabres enough time for a 42-yard field goal before the half to go up 26-0.
“They made the plays when they needed to,” King said. “That took a little bit out us. We made a big play there and kind of felt like we could have something going into the second half, and then they came back and picked the ball up and got a field goal before the half.
“They had very good special teams all day, too.”
Lake View had 51 yards off offense at the break, mostly on that last run by Dawkins, and no first downs. The Wild Gators went three and out four times and turned the ball over on their other two possessions of the half.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot to start off with,” King said. “It was either a bad snap or out of position on defense – a combination of things. It was just one of those days where we’ve had the ball to bounce our way sometimes, and today it didn’t.”
That continued in the second half. Martin found Shane Gallagher for a 36-yard strike about midway through the third as the Sabres took a 33-0 lead. Lake View avoided the shutout with its best drive of the day right afterwards. Dawkins found a hole and rumbled 31 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 33-6 with 4:04 left in the third quarter.
But that was it, offensively, for LVHS. Dawkins finished with team-high 75 yards rushing and Ja’Correus Ford added 26 before getting injured in the second half.
Southside added a pair of scores in the fourth as Martin found a wide-open T.J. Goldsmith for a 5-yard score early, then Goldsmith capped off the day with a 1-yard plunge. Martin wound up throwing for 148 yards and also ran for 97 – picking up numerous first downs along the way. The Sabres finished with 17 first downs to Lake View’s four.
“He’s just an athlete,” King said of Martin. “We hit him one time on third down and the ball flew up in the air and they made the catch.
“But that’s football. I told my guys it’s extremely hard to make it this far, and I’ve super proud of the effort they put forth all season.”
SC 6 20 7 13 – 46
LV 0 0 6 0 – 6
FIRST QUARTER
SC – Trey Wagner 9 pass from Ja’Corey Martin (Michael Long kick failed), 7:59.
SECOND QUARTER
SC – Charlie Harof 7 run (Long kick), 11:54.
SC – Long 32 FG, 7:36.
SC – Will Scott 36 pass from Martin (Long kick), 0:53.
SC – Long 42 FG, 0:00.
THIRD QUARTER
SC—Shane Gallagher 36 pass from Martin (Long kick), 7:46.
LV – Adarrian Dawkins 31 run (Derrick Bethea run failed), 4:04.
FOURTH QUARTER
SC – T.J. Goldsmith 5 pass from Martin (Long kick), 11:27.
SC – Goldsmith 1 run (Isaac Masone kick failed), 3:55.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LV: Adarrian Dawkins 13-75, TD; Ja’Correus Ford 9-26. SC: Ja’Corey Martin 21-97, Charlie Harof 7-41, TD;
PASSING – LV: Derrick Bethea 1-7-2, 2 INT. SC: Ja’Corey Martin 11-14-148, 4 TDs, INT
RECEIVING – SC: Shane Gallagher 4-67, TD; Will Scott 2-45, TD.
RECORDS: SC 9-0, LV 8-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!