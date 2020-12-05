Martin, Southside Christian roll past Lake View 46-6 for 1A state title

When the Wild Gators got the ball back, they were pinned inside their own 10-yard line. But Adarrian Dawkins found a seam for 30 yards. The ball was punched out of his grasp, however, which gave Long and the Sabres enough time for a 42-yard field goal before the half to go up 26-0.

“They made the plays when they needed to,” King said. “That took a little bit out us. We made a big play there and kind of felt like we could have something going into the second half, and then they came back and picked the ball up and got a field goal before the half.

“They had very good special teams all day, too.”

Lake View had 51 yards off offense at the break, mostly on that last run by Dawkins, and no first downs. The Wild Gators went three and out four times and turned the ball over on their other two possessions of the half.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot to start off with,” King said. “It was either a bad snap or out of position on defense – a combination of things. It was just one of those days where we’ve had the ball to bounce our way sometimes, and today it didn’t.”