Mateas rallies past Min into semifinals at McLeod for Health Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – Maria Mateas and Grace Min are certainly no strangers to facing each other on the court.

So both knew exactly what kind of match they were in for Friday in the quarterfinals of the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

“Grace is a really good player – we practice together all the time and we play a lot,” Mateas said. “I knew she wasn’t going to give up, and I knew that I wasn’t going to give up, so I just tried to hang in there and see where it would take me.”

Mateas’ resilience shone through as she rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over the No. 3 seed at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in a marathon contest that seemed to feature comebacks by both players on nearly every point.

Starting with Mateas, who was tied with Min at 3 in the first set before Min rattled off three straight games to go up 1-0.

“I tried to relax,” Mateas said of her mindset afterwards. “I was really tense in the first; I was really nervous. I just wanted to chill and just try and play and just enjoy it.”

That was easier said than done as the match was knotted eight different times throughout, and the second-set tiebreaker was deadlocked three times – including a tie at 5.

But the next two points – and all the momentum – went to Mateas, who came out with the same type of push to begin the third set.

“I actually hit an ace to start the third and I wanted to send that message from the beginning and just really go for it,” Mateas said. “I composed myself and I think I did that really well.”

Min, however, pulled off a few comebacks of her own in the final set. Mateas was up 5-2 and serving for the match before Min broke her advantage on three straight tries. She eventually won the game before Mateas was finally able to put the finishing touches on the victory, winning four out of five points.

“Very difficult,” Mateas said. “You know that she can do anything, you know she’s never going to go away and she’s always going to be there, even at the end. I really had to fight for that at the end.

“I just tried to stay on my terms, stay hitting the ball and win or lose I’m know I’m doing what’s going to make me better.”

Up next will be Alexandra Vecic, who wound up going three sets as well with top-seeded qualifier Olivia Lincer. Vecic prevailed for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory.

That match will follow the other singles semifinal Saturday featuring No. 4 Peyton Stearns, the last seeded player remaining, against Tiphanie Fiquet at 11 a.m. Fiquet defeated Victoria Hu 7-6 (1), 6-4 while Stearns ousted Ana Sofia Sanchez 6-2, 6-1.

In the doubles semifinals, the top-seeded team of Allura and Maribella Zamarripa defeated Bianca Jolie Fernandez and Hu 6-4, 6-0. They will face Samantha Crawford and Clervie Ngounoue for the title after that duo topped Akasha Urhobo and Mia Yamakita 6-3, 6-0.

That match is scheduled to take place following the singles semis.