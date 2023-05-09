HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Doreshia McAllister signed to continue her track career at Columbia College. She was all-region in volleyball and is the school's girls' javelin record holder.

"I'm going to major in law enforcement because it's my dream to become a police officer, and this is a great place to start," McAllister said. "Hartsville has taught me how to be a hard worker and be positive all the time."