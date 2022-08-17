McCollum eager to get Marlboro County back to championship form

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – One of the first players to ever suit up for Marlboro County High School is now charged with getting the Bulldogs back to contention on the gridiron.

Former standout Quin McCollum took the reins of the MCHS program in the offseason – replacing Bobby Collins who left after four years to return to his alma mater at South Pointe.

“It’s almost surreal,” McCollum said. “I’m humbled and I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do so. I have the distinction of playing on the first two teams and also have the distinction of at some point and time working for each coach that’s been there.”

That includes Collins as McCollum served as a coordinator in Bennettsville for each of the past two seasons. But his coaching resume stretches far beyond that, and includes a stint as an assistant under Dean Boyd when MCHS won the 2001 state championship.

More recently, he worked as defensive coordinator at Carvers Bay from 2008-2011 and served as an assistant and athletic director at McBee the following year.

McCollum then took over the football program at Keenan where he guided the Raiders to their first state title game appearance in 2014 before departing in 2015. He took over the Marion program following that until becoming an assistant under Collins in 2019.

“Everybody’s different,” McCollum said. “So we’re doing things a little differently and going back to the culture of taking a blue collar-like approach and embracing hard work.

“…I’ve ask the young men to make a big commitment. People use the word dedication and mean commitment. Dedication is, ‘I’m going to show up and do what I need to do and go on,’ but commitment requires sometimes that you give more of yourself.”

McCollum is looking to get the Bulldogs back to their winning ways. MCHS’ last winning season was 2018, and the last 10-plus-win season was 2013.

OFFENSE

Finding an offensive identity will be one of the first tasks for McCollum and his staff. The Bulldogs averaged just over 23 points a game last season.

“We want to be able to run the football and play smart football, but also take our chances just like everybody else,” McCollum said. “We want to get the ball in the hands of our key players and we want to be able to utilize the people we have in place.”

The Bulldogs return six players on offense, including an offensive line which features A.J. Bostic and Markey Purvis providing senior leadership.

Seniors Marte Simmons and Devonte Tyson will split duties at running back with fellow seniors Elijah Chalmers, Keyshad Staggers and Jalyn Plato lining up as the wideouts.

“Those guys saw a lot of time for us last year,” McCollum said. “Our quarterback (position) is a battle right now. Timoun Bryd and Tashon Boatwright are the two, with Boatwright being the J.V. guy last year, but he had a good summer.

“So that’s one of the battles right now.”

DEFENSE

The Bulldogs return about six starters on the defensive side as well, McCollum said.

Purvis and Bostic will anchor the defensive line as well as senior Trevon Drayton. The linebackers will consist of Jadarius Deese, another senior, along with Simmons and Tyson.

Chalmers, Plato, Marlon Smith Jr. and Amiri Rivers will make up the secondary.

“We’re asking our kids not be just two-way players, but four-way players,” McCollum said. “When I say four-way, that means offense, defense, special teams and be a good scout team player for practice. The better you do in all four, the better it makes us because you understand all the phases of the game and what it takes to prepare to play.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Marlboro returns punter Reginald Kelly from last season and also Purvis who will serve as the long snapper.

Outside of those two, however, the rest of the unit has yet to be determined, McCollum said.