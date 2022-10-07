 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

McDaniel, Anderson combine for epic night in Hartsville's victory over Myrtle Beach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson combined to rush for more than 600 yards and 10 touchdowns as Hartsville’s offense put on a show in an 82-42 victory over Myrtle Beach on Friday in Kelleytown.

The Red Foxes (4-3, 1-1) scored onevery possession except just before halftime and the final one to end the game.

McDaniel finished with six scores and Anderson had four.

WILL BE UPDATED

