McDonald, Stingers set for toughest challenge yet as World Series begins

FLORENCE, S.C. – Preston McDonald has been here before.
At the very least, the experience of preparing and traveling to the Junior College World Series in 2017 is invaluable as Florence-Darlington Tech gets set to open things up Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“We’re a little more prepared to deal with the altitude, a little more prepared to deal with flights and all the logistics of having 40 guys get out to Colorado,” the Stingers coach said. “I think that’s big for us.”
McDonald is counting on that being true for coaching as well. The environment at Suplizio Field is something to behold before even thinking about competing against nine of the other top teams in the country.
“The tournament itself – 10,000 people at every game,” McDonald said. “How to prepare to get your team ready to get your team ready to play against those types of teams. ... I think that’s big for us to have already been out there.
“Hopefully we can have a little better showing this year.”
FDTC (46-6) lost its only two games in 2017, but it will get a chance at a measure of revenge when it takes on McLennan Community College (Texas) in the opening game at 11 a.m. EST. The fourth-seeded Highlanders (42-16) defeated Tech 10-1 in seven innings in its first game of the ’17 Series.
Now the seventh-seeded Stingers will look to advance past the Southwest District champs in the 10-team, potentially eight-day tournament. A victory Saturday would put FDTC up against either 10th-seeded Indian Hills (43-14) or top-seeded Crowder (52-6) at 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday. A loss would send the Stingers to the other side of the bracket to face the Indian Hills/Crowder loser at 4 p.m. EST Sunday.
Any path will obviously not be easy with eight of the top 10 teams in the country in the field based on the latest NJCAA DI Baseball Poll.
Walters State (60-5), Cowely (46-8), Shelton State (39-15), San Jacinto (48-13), Miami Dade (36-17) and Central Arizona (48-7) make up the rest of the field. Walters State is currently ranked second in the nation followed by Crowder, San Jacinto, Cowley and Flo-Dar.
The Stingers have only played one team in the field previously this year, beating Miami Dade 6-4 in nine innings on Feb. 21.
“You’re talking about the top 10 teams in the country, and not only that, but the top 10 hottest teams in the country,” McDonald said. “You’ve got to be hot at the right time to be able to get out there. So everybody’s going to be playing their best baseball. ...
“At this time of year, everybody’s talented and everybody’s hot, so it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
It’s one that the Stingers believe they’re up for as they’ve been one of the top clubs in the nation in terms of both staff ERA and team batting average for much of the year – ranking in the top 20 in a number of categories both on the mound and offensively.
“Same mindset as it’s been all year – play our game, have fun and let the cards fall,” catcher J.T. Marr said.