McDonald, Stingers set for toughest challenge yet as World Series begins

FLORENCE, S.C. – Preston McDonald has been here before.

At the very least, the experience of preparing and traveling to the Junior College World Series in 2017 is invaluable as Florence-Darlington Tech gets set to open things up Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We’re a little more prepared to deal with the altitude, a little more prepared to deal with flights and all the logistics of having 40 guys get out to Colorado,” the Stingers coach said. “I think that’s big for us.”

McDonald is counting on that being true for coaching as well. The environment at Suplizio Field is something to behold before even thinking about competing against nine of the other top teams in the country.

“The tournament itself – 10,000 people at every game,” McDonald said. “How to prepare to get your team ready to get your team ready to play against those types of teams. ... I think that’s big for us to have already been out there.

“Hopefully we can have a little better showing this year.”